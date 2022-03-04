OLDTOWN — An Oldtown woman who fire investigators said was smoking a cigarette while using bottled oxygen was burned Thursday when the gas caught fire.
The unidentified 56-year-old woman was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment of second- and third-degree burns to her lower extremities, the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said.
There was no reported fire damage to the victim's mobile home, located at 18300 Sorrell Road SW.
The incident was reported to the Allegany County 911 Center at 1:17 p.m.
