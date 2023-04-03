BURLINGTON, W.Va. — Giving a second chance to women suffering from alcohol or drug addiction is what the Hope Meadows Recovery Program is dedicated to doing.
The grand opening of the newly renovated facility, being operated by Burlington United Methodist Family Services, was celebrated Friday with a ribbon cutting and reception attended by a crowd from the community along with officials from around the state.
Several buildings comprise the complex. The main living facility, which overlooks a pond and rural landscape, can house as many as 20 women, and allows for their children to visit on weekends, according to Cindy Pyles, BUMFS Resource Development manager.
“Clients come to Hope Meadows directly from jail. They can’t just show up from the street. It’s a long process,” Pyles said.
“One important aspect of recovery that we have learned since opening our Staggers Recovery House in 2016 is that after several months in recovery, most women wish to get their children back,” Pyles said.
“Most women prior to recovery have terminated their parental rights and children are placed in foster care or kinship care.
“We had to make modifications to Staggers House in order to accommodate the children. Having their children live in the house or visiting on weekends is one of the keys to a successful recovery,” she said.
Hope Meadows is made possible thanks to a $400,000 Ryan Brown Recovery Housing Grant, which was written to include the children.
This funding enabled the purchase of property known as Northeast Lighthouse Ministries, formerly owned by Fred and Peggy Tettenburn. Additional funding includes BUMFS, individuals, churches, foundations and federal and state grants.
The seven-acre property includes a house for the Recovery Administration Office; the chapel, which has the Sunday School rooms converted for Keyser Foster Care Offices; the 12-bay garage, which has been converted into the main living facility; and the former Harris Meat Market, which will be converted into a multi-purpose building. The pond also is part of the property.
Services that will be provided include Prevention; Health and Wellness; Life Skills; Recovery and other support services.
“This is our latest thing, but not our last thing,” said BUMFS CEO Christopher Mullott. “We are dedicated to serving Christ and people across West Virginia.”
Pyles said Hope Meadows will be used by clients all over the state but mostly by inmates from the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail located in Hampshire County.
“Addiction is the overriding number one problem that faces our court system today,” said Judge Jay Courrier of the 21st Judicial District.
Mineral County Sheriff Forrest “Buddy” Ellifritz said, “After 40 years in law enforcement, I thought if we arrest enough people we can solve the problem, but that’s not the case.”
The solution is through the criminal justice system, and a combination of education, recovery and rehabilitation, Ellifritz said.
“This (Hope Meadows) is wonderful. It’s going to empower the mothers. It’s great for our county and community,” Ellifritz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.