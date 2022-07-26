CUMBERLAND — A downtown youth center received 50 computers Tuesday donated to the facility by the state of Maryland.
The youth center, called Allegany Youth Enrichment Program Services, is located at 119 N. Centre St. Established in 2018, the program provides middle school and high school boys and girls the opportunity to be trained in boxing and self-defense to get exercise mixed with positive life lessons.
The facility is operated by three officers with the Cumberland Police Department — Alan Zapf, Jeremy Hedrick and Adam Ashby. Chris Mullaney of the Frostburg Police Department has also been volunteering at the center.
The police officers donate off-duty time to work at the center. The children not only get to meet police officers, but are mentored by them.
Mark Widmyer, Western Maryland field representative for Gov. Larry Hogan, said 25 desktop computers and 25 laptops were donated.
“It’s like Christmas every day when we can do this for the kids,” said Widmyer. “This was Gov. Hogan’s idea. He said let’s see what we can do for the kids that don’t have all the advantages.”
Widmyer said the computers were owned by the federal government. “After the computers get to be so old, they give them up. A company, PCs for the People, they rehab them ... completely refurbish them, then they are given to the states.
“A lot of kids don’t have high-speed internet,” Widmyer said. “If they get homework to do at school, now they have the opportunity to come here and do it.”
“I think it will help a lot here,” said Anzleigh Simmons, a sixth grader at Braddock Middle School, who takes part in the program. “Kids are going to need them for their homework or to research things. If they can’t do it at home, then they can do it here. It’s a great source. I can look up the things I need.”
Widmyer said he has been responsible for giving out 150 computers so far in Garrett, Allegany and Washington counties. In addition to youth centers, some have gone to local Salvation Army and Boys and Girls Clubs of America facilities.
“The schools are pretty well equipped, but they don’t have anything for them to take home,” Widmyer said. “These are set up so they can be checked out.”
“It’s pretty overwhelming,” Zapf said. “I never thought we could do this, but with the help of community, that is why we are here where we are today.”
Zapf said Renee Kniseley and Patricia Painter, who work social outreach for Allegany County, also helped in getting the computers delivered.
“It’s a big blessing. The computers are great,” said Zapf. “Kids can do homework ... it is going to let us do a lot of things. It is exactly what they need.
“There are so many good kids out there. On social media you’ll see bad kids doing this or that; that is a small percentage of the kids. I’d say 95% are great, amazing kids that just need an outlet and place to get positive reinforcement.”
