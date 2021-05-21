CORRIGANVILLE — A girl struck by a vehicle while attempting to enter a dance studio on state Route 36 Thursday was critically injured, Maryland State Police said.
Police said the victim was crossing the roadway from the northbound shoulder near Richfield Avenue when she was hit about 4:30 p.m. by a vehicle driven by Kathleen Beal of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania, who was traveling southbound. Beal stopped at the scene, police said.
The youth was transported to UPMC Western Maryland with life-threatening injuries, police said.
The crash remains under investigation by the Maryland State Police Crash Team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.