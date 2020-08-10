CUMBERLAND — Zach Alkire has been named the new head football coach at Fort Hill High School, Allegany County Public Schools officials said Monday.
Alkire will fill the vacancy left by Todd Appel’s resignation.
Alkire is a 2002 graduate of Fort Hill and has been teaching social studies at the school since 2008. He served as freshman football coach from 2008-2014 and then moved on to coach the JV team in 2015 until last season. Alkire was also the assistant track coach for several years until he was named the head track coach in 2008 as well as the JV boys’ basketball coach in 2017.
“I feel honored to be the next head football coach at Fort Hill High School,” said Alkire. “The school has a long and storied tradition of excellence that I look forward to upholding.
"In regards to both players and coaches, there will be a great deal of youth and inexperience. I am sure there will be mistakes along the way," he said. "However, we learned from one of the best coaches, in Todd Appel, that the area and the state have ever had. I am confident that we can over come the obstacles ahead of us and continue the success that defines Fort Hill football.”
Fort Hill Principal Candy Canan said she "is excited" for Alkire's next step at Fort Hill.
“Zach’s leadership and experience with the Fort Hill football program is evident," Canan said. "Beyond that, his passion for tradition, love for the athletes and the community, and pride in our school makes him the prime candidate for the job.”
Alkire was chosen by a selection committee comprised of both ACPS faculty and administrators and several community members.
