Cresaptown, MD (21502)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High around 90F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.