CUMBERLAND — An expired term on the Cumberland Board of Zoning Appeals has forced the city to invalidate a recent vote favoring a proposal to construct a cellular tower on Knox Street.
City officials discovered a seat on the zoning board held by Charles Taylor Jr. had expired prior to an Oct. 21 vote that approved a special exemption for the construction of the proposed 195-foot tower.
“We will be doing the whole hearing again,” said Morgan Alban, city geographic information specialist, who compiles information and research for the zoning board.
In an effort to keep Taylor on the board, Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to extend a new three-year term to Taylor effective Nov. 4.
Taylor will remain on the board with Bernie Lechman, Thomas Farrell and Phil Crippen.
Alban said the zoning board still has one open seat on the five-seat board.
“It doesn’t cause any issues as far as voting or quorum,” said Alban. “The fifth seat is open if anyone is interested but we just have the four right now.”
Some residents of the neighborhood surrounding Knox Street have raised concerns with the plan to construct the tower along CSX Transportation rail lines. The residents said the tower would essentially be an “eyesore” and danger in the event of a collapse.
During the Oct. 21 hearing, the vote zoning board voted 2-1 with one abstention to approve the tower. Taylor and Crippen voted in favor of the cell tower, Lechman opposed it and Farrell abstained. Farrell said he had relationships with the principals involved in the project and recused himself. Crippen, the chair of the board, who voted in favor of the tower, only casts a vote when a tie vote has occurred.
Plans to erect the tower were developed by a local businessman and his wife, who obtained land behind Joe’s Viaduct Restaurant to build the structure for lease to a cellular company. Dominic and Marcy Dearcangelis have been seeking approval for their plan to construct the tower.
Jerry Gerstein, who lives at 301 Henderson Ave., said the tower was not in harmony with the neighborhood. It would be nearly double the height of the historic churches on Centre Street, with no way to mitigate the visual impact the structure would have on the community, he said.
The Oct. 21 hearing included more than two hours of arguing pros and cons. Attorney Matt Gilmore represented the Dearchangelis family and the tower developer, Rocon, LLC.
Dominic Dearchangelis, who lives adjacent to the proposed cell tower site, said he has invested to reinvigorate the neighborhood where he has lived for over three decades.
Alban said a new hearing is slated for Dec. 2, via Zoom at 4 p.m. It will be available to view on Facebook at “Cumberland City Hall Live Stream.” The city will also place details in the Cumberland Times-News at least 15 days prior to the hearing.
Anyone interested in more information can send an email to Morgan Alban, morgan.alban@cumberlandmd.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.