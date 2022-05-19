CUMBERLAND — Cumberland's mayor and City Council voted Tuesday to adopt zoning guidelines to permit sports gambling within the city limits.
A final reading of the ordinance was conducted during the council's regular meeting held at City Hall. The vote was unanimous to implement the guidelines which permit fantasy competitions and sports wagering.
Sports gambling was authorized in Maryland after a successful 2020 ballot initiative. In 2021, the Maryland General Assembly subsequently passed legislation authorizing 60 sports betting apps and 47 retail gaming locations to be permitted.
So far 17 of the retail licenses were awarded to large gambling houses, but 30 licenses remain unallocated. Rocky Gap Casino Resort announced last year that it would not seek a license to offer sports betting.
City officials hope a local venue will be licensed to house sports betting.
"I'm very hopeful someone in Cumberland will be licensed," said Ray Morriss, Cumberland mayor. "I hope the state spreads them out and puts one in Cumberland. I think it would be a great asset to have here. Any kind of entertainment offering that comes to the area can only bring more people and money into our community."
The Maryland Gaming Commission is expected to award the additional remaining 30 this year, with deference given to minorities, women and the applicant's geographic location.
"I think the businesses that are interested have a really good chance. As they move it around, I think will see that Allegany County and the city of Cumberland would be perfect to locate one," Morriss said.
At the meeting, the council also agreed to retain the services of Michael S. Cohen as the city's attorney. Cohen has been working for the city for nearly two decades.
"Doing municipal work and legislative work is a specialty, and we are fortunate to have someone as experienced and knowledgable as Mike as city solicitor," said Morriss. "Mike is really consistent. He has been doing this for a while now. He does Cumberland and Frostburg. It's a specialty to do municipal law. It's different from normal litigation, and he has the skills to do it and do it well."
Cohen was approved for the time period from May 16, 2022 to May 16, 2026.
The city is also moving forward with plans to develop a 40-acre plot of land at the corner of U.S Route 51 and Messick Road. They closed on the purchase of the land in April.
"It's a joint venture among the city, Allegany County and Cumberland Economic Development Corporation," said Morriss. "The CEDC is leading the development of the parcel. They want to develop it for some type of warehouses or light manufacturing and some retail. They are working to get someone in a portion of that parcel now."
The land is adjacent to another 40-acre plot that will house a FedEx distribution center which is expected to employ between 200 - 250 people. The center, which is just outside the city limits, is under construction now and is likely to be ready by the end of the year.
"I think it shows the potential growth down Route 51," said Morriss. "It's exciting. The collaboration shows that the county and the city can work together on economic development."
Morriss said most of the land still needs some work to ready.
"The upper portion, the upper 35 acres, is still pretty raw land," he said. "It will take some excavation to get it flattened out and be able to put some type of structure on it. But, it's is a good area for future development."
