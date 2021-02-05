ROMNEY, W.Va. — No one was injured Friday morning in a chain-reaction vehicle accident on icy state Route 28 near Romney that resulted in damage to eight vehicles, including a Division of Highways plow truck and a Romney City Police cruiser, the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office said.
The initial accident happened about just after 7 a.m. when a vehicle rolled on its side near the Potomac Eagle Train Station, deputies said. Shortly after first responders arrived, the secondary accident occurred. Deputies said several other vehicles escaped the collision, but either became stuck in deep snow or were unable to move because of the slick conditions.
Firefighters spread cinders manually in order to provide enough traction for tow trucks to remove the damaged vehicles.
