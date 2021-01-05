CUMBERLAND — No one was injured in a Grand Avenue apartment building fire Monday evening, according to the Cumberland Fire Department.
The 6:45 p.m. blaze occurred in a second-floor apartment occupied by Trista Poole and her two children, all of whom safely exited the brick building without incident.
The fire was accidental in nature and occurred during cooking, Lt. W. Shannon Adams, the city fire marshal, said Tuesday.
The victims were being assisted by the American Red Cross as a result of the fire that caused a loss estimated at $30,000 to the structure and $20,000 in contents, Adams said.
In addition to significant damage in the kitchen where the fire originated, water damages resulted to a first-floor apartment located directly beneath the apartment occupied by the Poole family.
Five occupants in two other apartments also escaped unharmed. A fourth apartment in the building was unoccupied.
Cumberland firefighters were assisted by volunteer firefighters from Ridgeley, Bowling Green, Cresaptown and Bedford Road volunteer fire departments, according to CFD Chief Donnie Dunn.
LaVale and Wiley Ford volunteer firefighters stood by at the Cumberland Central Fire Station during the incident along with Allegany County Department of Emergency Services units.
Cumberland Police Department also responded to the incident that shut down West Industrial Boulevard for more than an hour.
