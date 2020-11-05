KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County is in the midst of its worst COVID-19 spike since July, and “it is not getting any better,” health department Administrator A. Jay Root told Board of Education members Wednesday evening.
Earlier in the day, the school system entered “red” status on the state’s color-coded daily COVID-19 alert map, which shows the spread of the coronavirus on a county level. The map is posted for public awareness, but Mineral’s jump to “red” prompted the shutdown of in-person classes and extracurricular activities including sports.
A county enters red status when there are 25 or more cases per 100,000 people or a positivity rate higher than 8%.
On Thursday, the county’s numbers were worse. After adding at least 17 cases Wednesday, the positivity rate was above 10% and the county’s infection rate was 36.16.
Root told board members the county will have to get out of the “red” before in-person classes can continue. He also noted neighboring counties were seeing similar increases, including Allegany County in Maryland, which had a positivity rate of 6.58% on Wednesday, the second-highest in Maryland.
“It means that we will have only remote learning until the next report this Saturday,” he said. “All activities are suspended and it’s not looking great for this Saturday.”
The state Department of Education releases its color-coded map each Saturday at 5 p.m. That map determines whether in-person classes and athletic competitions can be held for the upcoming week.
Root said when schools opened in September the county’s numbers were good, but over the past week, virus transmission has been much worse.
The county has added more than 100 cases since Oct. 15 and had at least 302 Thursday evening, 72 of which were active.
“It’s much more challenging now,” Root said. “We must try to find a way to live to get through it.”
Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said that people are going to have to adjust for the time being, noting that there has been a lot of activity in the last week that have brought people out, including Halloween and Election Day. He also pointed out that with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays coming soon that it might not be possible to resume in-person classes in the near future.
