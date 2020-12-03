MCHENRY — Garrett College recently announced the latest group of students to be accepted into the nursing program at the Allegany College of Maryland site in Oakland to begin their clinical phase in the spring semester. Acceptance at the Oakland location occurs every other year in January.
Students who will start at the Oakland location include Cynthia Bakken, Spirit Lake, Iowa; Merrill Brunson, Swanton; Bailey Burdock, Frostburg; Delores Clemons, Deer Park; Bryttney Dalton, Oakland; Casey Feather, Albright, West Virginia; Jessica Getson-Toothman, Oakland; Sorren Harvey, Oakland; Breanna Holt, Oakland; Samantha Kennell, Grantsville; Sarah Kisner, Oakland; Soncerae Musgrove, Grantsville; Crystal Paugh, Oakland; Rachel Skiles, Oakland; Bridget Weimer, Grantsville; and Abbrielle Wilson, Oakland.
“It is rewarding to see so many students accepted into the nursing program at ACM at the Oakland site for the spring semester,” said Carolyn Deniker, GC’s professor of biology. “Students attending Garrett can take all the pre allied health classes here and those credits transfer seamlessly.”
Being prepared for admission into ACM’s nursing program is one of the primary reasons Skiles chose to begin her nursing education at GC.
“The complex curriculum that is taught at Garrett in the prenursing program has been the most helpful thing in preparing me for ACM,” said Skiles.
“The information I have learned so far from GC has challenged me, but I know that I am now well-prepared for what I can expect as a student at ACM.”
In addition to being close to home, the reputation among Garrett’s faculty played a huge part in her decision to attend GC.
“I had heard great things about how well the teachers at Garrett College prepare you for the actual nursing classes at ACM,” she said. “Garrett College was also close to home for me.”
Musgrove found GC’s instructors and small class sizes to be an advantage.
“I can safely say that all the teachers here at Garrett College are rooting for you to succeed. They really want what’s best for you — Mrs. Deniker is one of the best,” Musgrove said. “She is really passionate about the material and wants to make it enjoyable for us.”
In addition to prenursing, dental hygiene, medical lab technology, medical lab assistant, occupational therapy assistant, physical therapy assistant, radiology technology and respiratory therapy are available at Garrett College.
“We offer small class sizes, individualized instruction and advising and at little or no cost for current Garrett County public high school graduates,” said Deniker. “The dedicated faculty at GC prepare our students well and our students are very competitive when they apply to ACM.”
For additional information, visit www.garrettcollege.edu/degrees-and-programs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.