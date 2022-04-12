OAKLAND — A Garrett County man was charged with felony drug offenses Tuesday following a weeklong investigation by the Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division and Oakland City Police Department.
Robert Jonathan Sypolt, 36, of Oakland, faces charges including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, attempt to distribute methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl, according to the Garrett County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities said $800 worth of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia were seized from an Oakland residence during the investigation.
Sypolt was granted personal recognizance following a bond hearing on the drug charges, but remained jailed Tuesday in the Garrett County Detention Center on charges in an unrelated case, authorities said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.