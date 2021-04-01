OAKLAND — An Oakland woman was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found heroin and fentanyl during a raid of a Mountain Lake Park home.
The Garrett County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division said Kelly Rene Corby, 44, was charged with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said the raid of the A Street home was the product of citizen tips to law enforcement.
Corby remained jailed at the Garrett County Detention center Wednesday afternoon.
