FROSTBURG — One person was slightly injured Thursday evening when two vehicles collided at New Georges Creek Road and Bishop Murphy Drive, according to the Frostburg Police Department.
Police said the mishap occurred just before 7 p.m. when Simon Kinser, 26, of Keyser, West Virginia, drove his 2003 southbound Dodge Neon into the path of a 2020 Dodge Charger being operated north by Amir Hezekiah Williamson, 22, of Randallstown.
Kinser was attempting to turn onto Bishop Murphy Drive when the collision occurred, police said. Both vehicles became disabled and were towed from the scene.
Frostburg Volunteer Fire Department and the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services also responded. The injured person was taken to UPMC Western Maryland for treatment.
Williamson was cited for driving without a license and driving with license privileges suspended, police said.
