A great many issues are competing for President-elect Biden’s attention, and the combination of a surging pandemic and a struggling economy must be at the top of his priority list. But right behind those pressing problems should be an overhaul of the U.S. immigration system.
Of all the mean-spirited and wrongheaded policies pursued by the Trump administration, the deliberate destruction of America’s traditional role as a haven for immigrants has been one of the worst. It cannot be said loudly or often enough: Trump is flat-out wrong. His policy is based on fiction, not fact; delusion, not data.
Immigrants have always been an enormous blessing for this country, a major source of economic energy and cultural vitality, and today they are more valuable than ever.
Fortunately, as Biden prepares to take office, the country is ready for a sharp shift away from Trumpist restrictions. A new Gallup survey finds that by a stunning margin of 77% to 19%, Americans believe that immigration “is a good thing for America.” Also, 34% favor increased immigration, while only 28% favor decreased levels. That marks the first time since Gallup started asking the question in 1965 that higher quotas were more popular than lower ones.
A long-range goal should be to enact legislation that provides a route to citizenship for 11 million undocumented foreigners, many of whom have American children and long histories of living and working here. That will be very difficult, especially if Republicans retain control of the Senate after the special elections in Georgia next month.
Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.
