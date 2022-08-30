The following editorial appeared in the Intelligencer of Wheeling, West Virginia. It does not necessarily reflect the view of the Times-News.
West Virginia lawmakers have a long history of ignoring uncomfortable issues — sometimes for generations — when it seems as though there is little political pressure to act. Among the latest examples is the question of racial disparity in discipline in our public schools. This one has been put on the backburner for years.
Federal data shows that while Black students make up less than 5% of the total public school population here, they are suspended at twice the rate of White students. To address the problem, state lawmakers decided back in 2020 to ask the West Virginia Department of Education to analyze the data and create a program to address it.
Here we are in the summer of 2022, and, according to reporting by Mountain State Spotlight, the report requested by lawmakers two years ago has finally arrived. But the report itself is “unwieldy and unreadable” and presents no possible solutions to the problem.
Sen. Rollan Roberts, R-Raleigh, sponsored the bill seeking the report. “I think this is the first step. I think that’s what the intention was of the bill. To bring out the numbers, figure out what the trends are, and then begin to address those trends. …”
If lawmakers and education officials believe that this is a real problem, for goodness sake how many more years worth of students are they going to let suffer before they act to address it?
They’ve got a lot on their plates right now, and perhaps are counting on using that as an excuse. But if, as reported, the data shows there is truly a disparity in the way teachers and administrators discipline Black students as compared with White students, it is legislators’ responsibility to get moving and address it. Now.
