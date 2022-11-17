Police body cameras make everyone safer — the public and the police. And that’s really what we all want.
It makes plenty of sense that the Cumberland Police Department is considering buying them prior to the mandated Jan. 1, 2025, service date.
“It’s a good system and has a lot of great features,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent of the proposed camera system, which will cost around $450,000 over a five-year period to outfit his 50 officers.
In the past, finding the money to buy the gear, especially hardware that had the appropriate storage capacity, had been a concern.
Body cameras are another tool in the court of law, but also useful when some outside of the box thinking is put into use. They can be used to gain a more complex understanding of a crime scene and help with investigations.
The benefits make it clear that money should be no roadblock in the purchase of the cameras.
Area law enforcement agencies, including the Keyser Police Department, Mineral County Sheriff’s Office and Frostburg State University Police have had success with the employment of cameras in recent years.
“There have been times when the defense attorney has seen the body camera video and the client has changed the plea to guilty,” Keyser Police Cpl. Hiram Stump, who participated in a pilot program prior to the department getting cameras, told us in a 2017 story.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss said he is hopeful that grants can be secured to offset the expense to the city.
Body cameras make too much sense not to use, and we urge city officials to OK the $450,000 purchase and get the cameras on the chests of officers as soon as possible.
It never hurts to have an extra set of eyes.
