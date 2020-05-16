The following transcript is a verbatim exchange between members of the press and a high-ranking national figure (H-RNF) whose identity is being withheld due to security reasons.
Q.: Sir, it has been rumored that there is an adversarial relationship between the media and your Esteemed Office. Could you comment on that, please?
H-RNF: Well I’m glad you asked that question, because just the other day What’s-His-Name Gates, the computer guy, was asking my advice and I said it was obvious the liberal media doesn’t understand basic economics, which we all know is just simply a matter of not slouching when you sit.
Q.: ?
H-RNF: Next question.
Q.: Do you think the Supreme Court will entertain a case to reverse Roe v. Wade in this session?
H-RNF: Snark-snark…you just said ‘entertain’ and ‘Supremes’ in the same sentence, you must be talking about music, right?
Q.:?
H-RNF: Burma shave.
Q.: Who do you think will win the Super Bowl next year?
H-RNF: The team with the most points, but don’t quote me on that.
Q.: Wait a minute, are you really who you say you are? Because you act like an intellectually-compromised reality-TV-show-host who never held public office until 2016 and who fires advisors and cabinet members because he doesn’t like their advice, despite the fact that the advice is reasonable, grounded in logic, and highly feasible.
H-RNF: Guilty as charged, Madame Justice. Take me away and have your way with me on your Hot Bench.
Q.: If we could, I’d like to get back to a serious topic. Is there any truth to the rumor that the U.S. Postal Service may cut back to delivering mail just five days a week, and only deliver to rural boxes instead of mailboxes on front porches?
H-RNF: There is absolutely no credible threat to our way of life if the postal service curtails it service. I have personal knowledge that that private delivery service, the one with jungle in its name, has been in negotiations with the Air Force to deliver mail to homes by drones, dropped out of bombers.
Q.: Bombers…wouldn’t that be sort of dangerous?
H-RNF: Yeah, but getting stuff delivered by drones…how cool is that! And can we hurry this thing along so I don’t miss my “Baywatch” re-runs?
Q.: Sir, many news outlets are reporting that a bright light was observed over the White House last night. Can you comment on that phenomenon?
H-RNF: Yes, I can.
Q.: Well, then will you please do it?
H-RNF: Oh, that was just Barron playing with his new toy I gave him. A square piece of glass with a black backing that reflects stuff.
Q.: Do you mean a mirror?
H-RNF: Yeah, yeah that’s it, only this one is like way more powerful than the ones NAZDA has.
Q.: Do you mean NASA?
H-RNF: Yeah, yeah, that’s the one. Barron was pointing it toward me and then reflecting my brightness up into the night sky. Super cool!
Q.: Umm, all right, moving along, is it true that the G7 Summit will not be held at Camp David this June, but will be held via satellite link due to the COVID-19 virus?
H-RNF: You know I’m sick of hearing about G7-this and G7-that. I was never in the military but those guys with the fancy uniforms, those kernels or Joint Chefs or whatever they are, they tell me as leader of the free world I should be like a G-96 or something. G7, that’s just laughable. And by the way, how many of you people failed to salute me when you came in, huh? And another thing, they keep telling me I can’t have a “National Trump Resorts Golf Week” when everyone would play golf on my courses, eat cheeseburgers, drink Diet-Cokes and grab some of those press secretaries by the…This concludes our coverage of the press conference of a high-ranking national figure. We now return you to our regular news channel.
“This just in to our news desk, the White House is refusing to comment on a report that a high-ranking national figure was escorted out of the press room in a straight-jacket shouting incoherent phrases about ‘cheeseburgers’ and ‘press secretaries.’ We will have more information as it becomes available.”
Bill Crawford is a Cumberland freelance writer. His column appears in the Time-News on the third weekend of every month.
