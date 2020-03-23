I am writing you because a great economic crisis is about to hit Allegany County.
Stores are being closed in droves and restaurants are only doing carryout. However it is not feasible or sustainable to keep businesses and restaurants closed for the the long amount of time that our government is asking us to stay indoors.
As such I am calling for all members of Allegany County to lobby your governor and other representatives to have these areas reopened immediately.
Places like Patrick’s in Cumberland, and even the mall in LaVale may not reopen after eight weeks of no business, even with government stimulants (which I can almost guarantee they will not receive.)
As such only regular business can allow these places to keep going in the way they are now.
Your community needs you to do your part to keep our businessess running for your children, as well as mine.
Thank you for listening.
Duncan Howard
Flintstone
