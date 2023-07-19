Although newly minted Governor Wes Moore has held office for less than a year, the media and political class are already touting him as a future Democratic presidential nominee. Moore rallies Democratic activists with claims that Maryland’s recently concluded legislative session is the “most successful … for a governor period,” and he promises that, under his leadership, Maryland “can do big things again.” These characterizations are hard to reconcile with the fact that so many of his touted achievements are just recycled policies from his predecessor, Larry Hogan.
Run through the list of supposedly groundbreaking bills passed this session and the trend becomes clear. Efforts related to the Earned Income Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit and tax relief for veterans are all extensions or expansions of Hogan tax cuts. Ditto for the so-called “centerpiece” of Moore’s legislative package, the SERVICE Act, which his office says creates “a one-of-a-kind service-year option sponsored by state government.” Dig into the fine print and you’ll find it’s simply a rebrand of an initiative, the Maryland Corps Program, that was created back in 2016 under Hogan’s leadership. The same goes for Moore’s legislative push for broadband expansion has similarly devolved into awarding grants from Hogan’s Connect Maryland initiative to close the digital divide.
There’s nothing wrong with a governor building on the successful work of the prior administration. But Moore does himself no favors with his insistence on taking credit for his predecessor’s achievements while blaming him for all the state’s current failures.
For example, according to a Goucher poll, reducing violent crime is the top priority of Marylanders. Moore frequently says he’s focused on the issue, but instead of making strides to build on prior successes and solve Baltimore City’s current safety problems, he has resorted to criticizing the previous administration that spent significant time and resources addressing it. That’s inaction, not leadership.
Moore’s “blame the last guy” approach doesn’t seem to make much empirical political sense if his first priority is appealing to Marylanders like he says it is. A recent poll shows Moore is even less popular with Democrats than Hogan was when he left office. To appeal to a general electorate, Moore should be touting the fact that he is staying the course on many signature Hogan agenda items. The only plausible explanation for his scorched-earth approach is a desire to score points with a narrow, left-wing primary electorate, presumably for the next job he may have his sights set on — the presidency.
There are three notable areas where Moore has clearly departed from his predecessor this legislative session.
First, Moore attempted to end a Hogan-era initiative that provided scholarships for deserving low-income students to attend a school of their choice. Fortunately, the legislature stood up to Moore and restored the funding, preventing him from stripping a critical lifeline from low-income students stuck in failing schools at the behest of his teacher union supporters.
Second, Moore is enacting unaffordable mandates that will crush working families, such as his plan to ban gas-powered vehicles in the state in 12 years. A recent poll found 61% of Marylanders oppose the measure — and that number jumps to 68% when they learn about the true cost of the mandate.
Third, Moore has also repeatedly argued that the Maryland state government has been too small and insufficiently funded over the past eight years. On this issue, Moore put his money where his mouth is — to the detriment of Maryland taxpayers. Although he came into office with a record $5 billion budget surplus, Moore is already blowing through all those extra funds and has put the state on track to return to the days of its multibillion dollar structural deficits.
Whether Marylanders are getting their money’s worth for all this extra spending — and the higher taxes and economic damage that will inevitably come with it — deserves to be front and center during the next gubernatorial election.
Then again, it remains to be seen if Moore will have moved on to bigger ambitions by then.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.