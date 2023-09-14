With about 75% of Maryland students scoring below average in math performance testing last year, Gov. Wes Moore this week said the key to educational disparities remains the multibillion dollar Blueprint for Maryland’s Future plan.
Speaking at a town hall hosted by Maryland Public Television that aired Wednesday, Moore said, “We cannot be afraid to say that these disparities that we have in the state of Maryland — not just when it comes to education, but with every single facet — that for many of them, they are generational and long-standing.”
The Blueprint plan, which focuses on early childhood education, including expanding pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds from low income households and teacher pay increases, comes with a huge price.
The state is projected to see budget deficits of up to $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2028, in part due to funding the Blueprint plan. And, some of those costs will be funneled down to county governments — which in the less affulent counties in Western Maryland and the Eastern Shore — are already cash-strapped.
Senate Minority Leader Steve Hershey, a representative from the upper Eastern Shore, said at the town hall he hopes lawmakers will reevaluate the Blueprint for its impact on local jurisdictions.
“What I think we’re eventually going to get to is a kind of ‘blueprint light’ or ‘Kirwan light,’ where we’re going to see not as much as what was passed through legislation but allow the counties to come back and maybe pick bits and pieces of this and see what they can really implement.”
Moore, who has two-school-aged kids, told those at the town hall, “The guidance that I would give to our jurisdictions — not just as the governor, but the guidance I would give as a father — is it’s important that all of our children feel seen. It’s important that all of our children feel supported. It’s important that all of our children can see themselves.”
We agree and realize teachers today not only must act as educators but also parents and counselors to help kids — many of whom come from broken homes — cope with everyday life issues.
And, a return to a more disciplined school life would go a long way to increasing learning and improving test scores.
