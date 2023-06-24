Until this past week, lawns were brown and drought had developed across Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands. Now you may be wondering if the crops, plants and your garden (as well as your water bill) are going to get any relief? Let’s take a look at the overall governing patterns for July.
Most recently the teleconnection patterns favored an anomalously strong positive Pacific-North American pattern and negative East Pacific Oscillation. Those two factors alone worked in tandem to produce a chilly spell through most of June. A second frontal system marking a return to a western ridge and eastern trough is set to bring a cooler than average July start to the region.
This means you won’t be sweating it out while watching Independence Day fireworks celebrations in our region this year. It also means we shouldn’t have a thick haze in the sky like past years unless Canadian wildfire smoke interferes. We should also have a dry Fourth of July locally.
Going forward through the remainder of June into July, persistence will dominate. This means no upside risk to a prolonged hot streak. Instead, temperatures will likely return to near average and that includes a mix of a few hot and cooler, cloudy and wet blips. You will pay less for your air conditioning bill this July compared to 2022.
Now let’s talk rain. We need it after the dry stretch through most of June. The upcoming pattern has light at the end of the tunnel. We see rainfall returning to average next month, particularly east of state Route 36. July will deliver near or just north of 3.9 inches of rain in Cumberland and about 5.2 inches in the Alleghenies. Mid- to late July will see the most rainfall compared to the first half of the month.
The overall North American pattern favors a dry, hot July for much of Canada. Already in the midst of a record-breaking wildfire season, more dry thunderstorms will likely contribute to more fires. Historically, the jet stream tends to have fewer north to south fluctuations in July. This means while it won’t be totally abnormal to see more wildfire smoke in the sky above Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands, the likelihood of smoke traveling the jet stream south into our region becomes much less likely in July.
Other signals in the pattern for July include dangerous heat continuing unabated in Texas that will expand to the Southwest. Earlier this month, Corpus Christi reached a heat index of 120 degrees. Similar heat indices are expected going forward into July.
The upper-level ridge over Texas will expand into the Southwest and bring a drier than average start to the southwest monsoon season. July is when places like Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona, typically see a big uptick in rain thanks to a wind reversal (the meaning of monsoon) that draws in moist air from the Gulf of California.
Additionally, the Atlantic tropics are already heating up. Arlene developed and dissipated quickly at the very start of June and then Bret and another disturbance followed late in June.
The main development region in the Atlantic or zone of water where tropical systems get their start is the warmest on record. So, in essence, the water temperatures where Atlantic tropical systems form is ahead of schedule … it’s as warm now as it should be by mid-August!
A benchmark for tropical climatology includes a named storm developing between July 1 and 17 with another one by Aug. 3. We should see at least one named storm develop in the Atlantic because of the abnormally warm water.
However, the prospect for any local impact from tropical activity is low until the turn of the calendar to early August. All of our rain will likely come from cut-off low pressure centers (such as the current one driving our recent wet pattern late this week) and approaching diffuse frontal systems.
Will August be wet and cool or will the Dog Days return with a vengeance? We will answer that next month. Also, look for our 2024 Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack to be available for purchase later this summer. Our website, almanack.com, will have the details!
