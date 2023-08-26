Many of you are probably breathing a sigh of relief thanks to the recent cold front that dropped temperatures and humidity. Now that kids are back in school and high school football is back in action, the hope is for cool, dry Friday evenings watching your favorite team.
Lawns are turning crisp again in the area since Mother Nature turned off the faucet this month. The rain shadow stands out well with Garrett County seeing near average August rain while east of the Allegheny Plateau, Allegany County is almost 2 inches behind.
As thunderstorm season begins to wane with a weaker sun angle (longer shadows) and less daylight, we look to frequent cold fronts and unfortunately tropical storms and hurricanes for rainfall. The Saharan dust was to blame for the muted Atlantic hurricane season through mid-August. The dust is dissipating and the hurricane season is off to the races. Four named storms developed this week alone.
The most likely scenario is a continued busy hurricane season through the first half of September. The upper flow pattern in the East will likely direct tropical systems east of the Potomac Highlands and Western Maryland. That being said, mid-September (10-20) is when the weakness in the Plains heat ridge will push back closer to our region. Hurricanes take the path of least resistance, so this time period offers the only chance for any tropical rainfall in our part of the country.
There is a strong likelihood of below average rainfall, so keep watering the gardens, especially east of state Route 36. This does mean weather will likely cooperate for many Friday night high school football games. A dry September reflects the latest decadal trends. Five out of the top 10 driest Septembers in Cumberland occurred in the last two decades. On the contrary, two out of the top 10 driest Septembers in Garrett County occurred in the last two decades.
What about the heat? Four of the top 10 warmest Septembers on record in Garrett County occurred in the last two decades while for Cumberland, six of the top 10 warmest Septembers on record occurred in the past 20 years. We don’t see any reason to part from these recent statistics for September 2023.
There is one caveat though. A likely continuation of an active western Pacific typhoon season is expected. Historically, the peak of the season is in autumn. There is strong potential for one strong poleward system to bend the jet stream and bring a transient blast of chilly air into the mid-Atlantic in mid-September. The cool blast will keep us from achieving the ranks in the top 10 warmest Septembers, but won’t keep the average temperature below the 30-year climate normal for our region.
The heat ridge will roast the Plains, particularly Texas, where this summer will go down as the hottest on record. As a matter of fact, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, which manages the flow of power to more than 2-million Texas customers and represents 90% of the state’s electric load, set an unofficial new all-time peak demand record this month. 85,435 megawatts consumed on Aug. 10 bests last August’s peak demand of 78,465 megawatts.
Meanwhile, California and the western half of the Southwest will likely see an influx of monsoonal moisture, enhanced at times by a tropical system. The prospect of another Hurricane Hilary-type track that brings the circulation center over southern California, seems quite unlikely though.
The Gulf Coast, Florida and Carolina coast will benefit from above average rainfall in September. This is likely due to interaction with moisture from offshore tropical storms and hurricanes. While the monsoon and active east Pacific hurricane season helps fill rain gauges in southern California and the Southwest and an active Atlantic hurricane season helps to benefit the East Coast, the Corn Belt and Plains will see heightened drought and more agriculture stress.
The 2024 Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack is now available in select stores and available online. If you would like to purchase a copy and want to know where to find one, either visit almanack.com or call 301-491-4002.
