The Times-News is looking for community-minded individuals to help the newspaper move forward and enhance our relationship with our readers and the places where they live and work.
In the coming weeks, we’ll be forming a Reader Advisory Committee that will provide feedback and better connect us with the communities we serve.
This important group will meet monthly with Editor John Smith and myself — along with other leaders across the newspaper and at Allegany Magazine.
The committee will become a sounding board on what’s happening across the region and how the Times-News should become engaged with those trends or movements.
No topics will be off the table.
We want your ideas, your criticisms — your “atta boys” when appropriate.
Most of all, we want your honesty.
What is the buzz in your neighborhood, at your workplace or your church?
What’s happening at school or in the places you visit?
And most importantly: How can the Times-News get involved and make a positive contribution?
We can discuss news coverage, customer service, special events. We can talk business and politics. We can chat about sports and entertainment.
And we will listen and respond.
Ideally, this group would bring a diverse set of experiences and viewpoints to the process.
We’re hoping to attract people from all ethnic, cultural and professional backgrounds.
The best advisory committees include students, mid-life professionals and seniors, men and women, individuals from all walks of life.
We’re looking for teachers, soldiers, company managers, truck drivers, welders, bus drivers, artists, ministers, police officers, service workers, restaurant staffers, firefighters, trail builders, fashion designers, coaches, cooks and bakers, tour guides or bankers — anyone who cares about the region and their own neighborhoods.
The only thing we ask is that Reader Advisory Committee members come to the table with the best interest of the community in mind, leaving personal agendas and grievances at the door.
Sound interesting?
Think you can help us make a difference?
To throw your hat into the ring, send an email to Editor Smith (jsmith@times-news.com) or to me (cminemyer@times-news.com); or call my desk (301-784-2514). You can also reach us by traditional mail: Reader Advisory Committee, c/o the Cumberland Times-News, 19 Baltimore St., Cumberland, MD 21502.
Tell us a little about yourself — where you live, your interests or areas of expertise, how frequently you read The Times-News in print or online — and why you found this concept interesting enough to reach out.
We’ll accept nominations or volunteers through the end of March, and pick a committee by mid-April.
We’ll likely select six or eight members.
And we’ll announce to the community who will be serving on the first Reader Advisory Committee at the Times-News.
Then, we’ll get to work.
