The following editorial appeared in The (Sunbury) Daily Item, a CNHI newspaper. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the Times-News.
The haphazard handling of classified documents by the past two presidents of the United States is damning, disappointing and dangerous.
Over the weekend of Jan. 14, we learned that lawyers for President Joe Biden found more classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Delaware.
Those were in addition to documents previously discovered in the president’s garage and his former offices in Washington, D.C., from his time as vice president.
The mishandling of classified documents and official records is now under investigation by the Department of Justice.
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur would be special counsel investigating the case.
It also was revealed this week that classified documents were found at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence.
It comes on the heels of the discovery of documents at former President Donald Trump’s home last year.
The investigations into the security breaches are the same but different.
While Biden himself has danced around the issue and hasn’t had a good explanation, it seems like his lawyers have been cooperating and have been proactive after discovering the documents.
Federal officials said the raid on Trump’s home in Florida was because of a lack of cooperation and fear more documents were being withheld.
According to The Associated Press, “The Justice Department historically imposes a high legal bar before bringing criminal charges in cases involving the mishandling of classified information, with a requirement that someone intended to break the law as opposed to being merely careless or negligent in doing so.
“The primary statute governing the illegal removal and retention of classified documents makes it a crime to ‘knowingly’ remove classified documents and store them in an unauthorized way.”
While partisanship and what-about-ism are boiling over right now, the bottom line is both presidents played fast and loose with critically important documents.
The general public probably doesn’t know to what extent the damage has been and we may not know for years if ever.
Bringing in a special counsel to review both cases, regardless of their similarities or differences, is the right call by Garland.
One thing might not look like the other in the end, but the genesis for these inquiries — mishandling of incredibly sensitive documents — is the same.
The scales of justice are to be blind, guided by facts.
In this political climate, it will be important to remain patient and let the process work as designed, regardless of your political leanings or feelings.
