Early in the coronavirus crisis, and in this summer’s wave of chaos in American streets, Rachel Bulman began paying close attention to the faces in news reports.
She also found herself thinking about a hero: the Black Panther.
Born in the Philippines before being adopted, the Catholic writer has lived her life — as a daughter, wife and mother — in White America. As a child, she didn’t look like her family. Now, her children are growing up “knowing that they just don’t look like everyone else,” she said. “Our family has its own story.”
Bulman responded by hanging images of saints from Africa, Asia, Latin America and elsewhere in their home. There was St. Josephine Bakhita from Sudan, and an icon of St. Augustine with darker skin, since his mother was from North Africa’s Berber tribe. There was St. Juan Diego of Mexico, who encountered Our Lady of Guadalupe, and Sister Thea Bowman of Mississippi, the granddaughter of slaves, whose cause for sainthood has been endorsed by America’s bishops.
Bulman had also become interested in the Marvel Comics universe and the symbolic role of King T’Challa — the Black Panther — for millions of Black Americans, especially children. She was stunned when actor Chadwick Boseman died this summer at age 43 after a long, private fight with colon cancer. He endured years of chemotherapy and multiple surgeries while filming “Black Panther” and related Avengers movies.
Searching through press reports, Bulman noted colleagues referring to Boseman as a “man of faith,” a “beautiful soul” and someone with a “spiritual aura” about his work with others — including children with cancer.
Digging deeper, Bulman said she “cried all the way through” a video of Boseman’s 2018 commencement address at Howard University, his alma mater. She noted the actor’s adept use of scripture, especially when describing a lesson learned when he questioned violent, hopeless themes in one of his first roles.
Bulman stressed that Boseman kept playing roles that “looked past the color of someone’s skin and into their search for purpose.” It was “a bonus that he didn’t look like other movie superheroes. ... I also thought it was important to learn that his faith made a difference in his life and his work,” she said.
Terry Mattingly leads GetReligion.org and lives in Oak Ridge, Tenn. He is a senior fellow at the Overby Center at the University of Mississippi.
