As my three readers (I gained one during the pandemic) are already aware, I have spent the past 10 years or so working as a tour guide. I believe I am the only one in Allegany County. Since 2019 I have been freelancing, as both the companies I previously worked for closed up shop when their owners retired.
Naturally, COVID-19 played havoc with my freelance tour business; I’ve been unemployed since March 2020. But this column is only meant to be peripherally about me. It’s mostly intended to tell the story of a very difficult tour day, one whose problems were created and aggravated by the destruction of Cumberland’s Washington Street Bridge.
For those of you unfamiliar with the town’s enchanting historic district, let me tell you that Washington Street is the gem of the area. This gracious thoroughfare is lined on both sides by classic Victorian and Edwardian homes and shaded by lush trees, like something out of a 1940s MGM musical. Washington Street is anchored at the bottom of its sloping hill by two 19th century churches, a neo-Gothic courthouse, and various other historic edifices doing duty as library, Board of Education building, law offices, an art gallery, etc. It is the mecca for those of us who work locally in the tourism industry, and is the crown jewel of county historic preservation efforts, encapsulating as it does Cumberland’s story from the mid-1700s to the present. George Washington literally slept along what would become his namesake avenue. A French and Indian War fort once overlooked the Potomac and Wills Creek, where Emmanuel Episcopal Church now floats on its promontory above the city. Washington Street echoes with the voices of famous local families from the past — their successes, their scandals, their slave-owning shame and their torrid affairs. It is a street of heartache and dreams, of yesterday, today and tomorrow.
It is also broken.
Partway up the street stands the Washington Street Bridge — a minor feat of engineering as bridges go, not exactly on a par with the Brooklyn or Golden Gate, but serviceable. This bridge, in various iterations, has been successfully carrying vehicle and pedestrian traffic over the railroad tracks beneath it for over 100 years — until 2017, that is, when a CSX train rumbling through failed to clear the bridge and slammed into it, requiring its closure. Another CSX train hit the bridge in 2019. It is now closed to traffic, thereby bisecting Washington Street partway up its majestic length.
This bifurcation of the street in mid-sweep is not only an ongoing nuisance for the street’s residents who have to drive around to various side-streets to reach their homes; and to emergency vehicles faced with the same unavoidable detours — it is also a detriment to the tourism trade which used to ascend this road regularly (at least up to a certain point) with tour buses and foot traffic. And this has been going on since 2017.
My personal tussle with this detour issue came on a blisteringly hot day two years ago. I was attempting to get a tour bus to the 1840s Magruder House at 515 Washington St. — no mean trick at the best of times, due to the street’s grade and overhanging trees. Ordinarily we would glide up the hill from Baltimore Street, across the bridge, and so come to a halt in front of what is now the headquarters of the Women’s Civic Club — but because of the bridge issue, our driver was forced to try various side streets which intersect Washington Street above the bridge closure, all of them presenting him with the challenge of sharp turns and abrupt inclines, which motor coaches do not like one single bit! We were daunted by various cross-streets from parallel-running Fayette Street, and even considered attempting the sheer ascent from the western end of Washington Street itself, though nothing short of a direct order from the Almighty would have persuaded our driver to attempt that climb! Finally, partway along Greene Street, our driver thought he might just possibly be able to make the turn onto Allegany Street and get us up to Washington that way.
Bad assumption.
Halfway through the turn onto that steep grade, our bus “bottomed out” — in other words, the front and rear of the bus came into contact with the road, and the wheels became, for all practical purposes, airborne.
Fifty-five senior citizens of varying ages and conditions of mobility were forced to disembark from the bus. On that broiling hot day I had to walk these long-suffering but accommodating folks up the steep hill on Allegany to the equally steep hill on Washington to get them to their destination. Some of the kind ladies awaiting us at the Magruder House leapt into action, bringing their cars to ferry up the least capable of walking, as I made innumerable trips up and down the hills with parties of gamely sweating, panting seniors. After our visit we had to reverse the process. Meanwhile, a tow truck came to drag our hapless, stranded bus out of the middle of the intersection, where it was most effectively blocking traffic.
Um — could I just say: FIX THE BRIDGE!
We are going on four years of “discussion” about whose responsibility it is to replace the bridge, who should pay, what engineering design will check all the boxes for all those concerned. Four years is a long time. Meanwhile, snow plows and ambulances, residential vehicles and fire engines, trash trucks and utilities vehicles — none of them can get up the street, not to mention my tour buses!
So maybe it’s time to arrive at a consensus. Time to replace the bridge. Time to preserve the historic nature of Washington Street while still making it accessible to all those who need access, while creating a structure which will accommodate the CSX trains which need to whiz along underneath its girders. All of this is possible. All of it is necessary. People on all sides are working on it — but they can’t seem to arrive at an agreement, and my guess is some of them have pretty unreasonable demands — and some of them don’t really feel any urgency about the matter — and some of them aren’t playing nice. That’s the way of these things. It’s time to alleviate the stress on downtown Cumberland and FIX this problem. Maybe sit everyone down in a locked room, send in lemonade and sandwiches, cots and blankets, and not let them out till they arrive at a solution. If they take too long, turn off the air conditioning. Whatever works. Four years is too long for a vital civic artery to be out of commission.
And after we get this bridge issue settled, maybe we can start addressing the broken bridges on Fayette and Cumberland streets.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
