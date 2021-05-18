In 1939, Jerome Kern and Oscar Hammerstein collaborated on their final Broadway show, after scoring such hits as “Show Boat,” “Music in the Air” and “Sweet Adeline.” Their last joint effort included the hit song “All the Things You Are” and had in its cast such (then) current and future luminaries as June Allyson, Eve Arden and Vera-Ellen. The name of this swan song production was “Very Warm for May.”
This show keeps running through my head, because it isn’t.
Very warm for May, I mean.
I can’t remember a colder May. Weatherspark.com says that, in Cumberland, May usually means that “Daily high temperatures increase by 7°F, from 70°F to 78°F, rarely falling below 57°F or exceeding 88°F.”
I guess Mother Nature doesn’t have internet access.
The first four days of this month were fairly normal as to daytime highs, but the nights were nuts. Then along about May 5 the bottom fell out, and we barely crested 70 degrees for a daytime high for the next 10 days. Nighttime lows were generating frost warnings left, right and center. Frostburg, naturally, lived down to its name in terms of temps.
Seems Kern and Hammerstein weren’t writing this musical!
Don’t get me wrong. I LOVE cold weather, as most of you know. It rocks for sleeping, no need for AC — which I loath — and I can walk the dog (plural, actually, now that we’re babysitting Frieda Mae again for a few weeks) or work in the garden without perspiring. But hauling the pepper plants indoors every night gets to be a pain, especially since we have approximately zero windows in our house that get direct sunlight for more than 4.8 seconds daily. We are surrounded by trees, and living on the northeast side of Haystack means the sun never finds us till ‘long about suppertime.
Aside from the peripatetic pepper plants, however, I am loving this weather! Satiny blue skies hosting dancing cotton candy clouds, breezes that can truly be called zephyrs, chilly nights that make blanket burrowing welcome. It’s ideal. For me, at least. I hear others griping online, and I’m imagining farmers are not best pleased, but I’m enjoying myself.
Inevitably temperatures will rise, but I’m grateful for this spring oasis of comfort.
My porch garden flowers are thriving despite the chill, and so are the boys’. Bracken’s perfectly named “Night Sky” petunias are ethereally lovely, and Quinn’s celosia make upright spikes of brilliant scarlet against their dirt domains. I’m thrilled with my several hues of calibrachoa, and my pansies are running riot. The coleus are their usual hardy selves, except for the one that somebody (a squirrel?) trampled to bits the other night. My husband has finished walling in our two new terraces, and I can finally have some actual dirt in which to plant perennials — so in go the roses, lilacs, phlox, blackberries, heather and herbs, not to mention the composter my brother gave us, that’s been hermiting in our garage for nigh onto 20 years ...
It’s a joy to see my eldest son’s pleasure in his plantings. Quinn’s reaction is far more muted, but Bracken actually came running up from the basement the other day to see what color were the flowers at long last blooming on one of his snap-dragons. We already had burgundy, white and yellow, so he was inordinately pleased that the newcomer turned out to be a silken, muted orange. I have been gardening on my own for so long, I didn’t realize what a thrill it would be to share it with someone who watches the progress of the plants as jealously as I do. Sharing increases the pleasure tenfold.
I discovered that two of the lilac bushes I had given up for dead have bloomed again this spring, oh happy day! I am determined to get lilies of the valley to finally take hold in my shaded terraces, and to cut back the holly bush I planted in 2002, which is attempting to eat the siding off the back of our house. Not that I like the siding particularly, but hubby puts up with a lot from me, and you have to draw the line somewhere. Divorce is not an option — and besides, that holly never gets red berries on it, for some reason. Now if it did ...
The poor, bloomless wisteria is coming up again by the front porch. I really have to figure out a way to plant another one nearby so they can pollinate each other and get some flowers going. The valiant thing comes slithering up the porch pillars every spring and takes over the veranda, but the effect really loses something when all it produces are tendrils and green leaves.
The whole family has gotten in on the horticulture act this year. Hubby has been cultivating jalapenos and mint indoors for several weeks, so we’ll need to find room for them in the new terraces, too. I can’t wait to have mint again, I love to brew sekanjabin — it’s a medieval drink made with mint, honey, water and vinegar, more refreshing than anything I can think of on the hot summer days which are just around the corner.
I usually find spring annoying, even though I enjoy gardening, but this year it is sheer delight. Perhaps it’s the release from captivity which getting vaccinated has wrought. Or maybe not sweltering by late April has made the transition from winter more bearable. Whatever. The mockingbird is singing from the maple outside my study window again, and on our hikes through the woods to the Narrows we’ve seen several pileated woodpeckers. I’m enjoying spring, for a change.
Reading back over this piece, I see that I’m sounding more and more like my mother every day. She loved these things about spring. I’m starting to understand why.
Maybe there are worse things than becoming your mother.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
