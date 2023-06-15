Windows are a great invention! They smash and scatter glass all over the floor, allowing the dog to cut her feet and require eight stitches per paw at $400 per stitch from the veterinarian.
They allow the next-door neighbors to see and hear more about your family life than any neighbors should be able to hold over your head. Even if your neighbors like you. They won’t, once they witness what you do in the privacy of your own home.
Since they, too, have windows, you can return the compliment. Thus do neighborhoods become battlegrounds, pitting the loud arguers and noisy love-makers against the teens with the black-painted bedroom walls who play Metallica at stadium volume along about 2 a.m. Just so do civilizations crumble.
Windows also permit the neighborhood cat burglar access to your house — presumably so they can steal your cat. Or perhaps that is not why they are called cat burglars. Probably it has more to do with stealth. This makes sense, as I should think making off with your jewelry or antique silver would be more profitable than purloining your cat. But I am not a professional “fence,” so what do I know?
Perhaps there is a lucrative black market for cats. Perhaps vast fortunes have been amassed by fencing filched felines. (See what I did there? And I didn’t even set that up ahead of time; it just came to me, like any Earth-shaking inspiration.)
For all we know, Andrew Carnegie got his start by climbing in people’s windows and making tracks with their cats. Stranger things have happened. But not many.
But I digress.
It is rare to find a burglar-proof window, especially in an old house. Windows are practically begging to be used for nefarious purposes. And though hanging drapes or sheers might prevent Edna from 201 Maple from peering into the parlor of Harriet from 203 Maple, they do virtually nothing to prevent any determined thief from gaining access to your kitchen, raiding your fridge and wolfing down the leftover meatloaf you were saving for tomorrow’s lunch.
But employing the word “virtual” has given me an idea: maybe we should have virtual windows. Like trompe l’oeil paintings, only ones that move. Or maybe I mean holograms.
At any rate, besides foiling peeping toms and crooks, such “windows” would allow you to choose the view you wanted to contemplate on any given day. Instead of being treated to Marvin and Ethel’s underwear cavorting gaily on their clothesline, or the flourishing garden next door that makes yours look like Death Valley on steroids, you would have options.
Suppose you have just finished watching “The Sound of Music” for the umpteenth time, and you are feeling Alpine. Run a quick Google search, press a button, and voila! There stands Mad Ludwig’s Castle, glimmering in the Bavarian sunlight. (OK, so that’s Germany, not Austria. Work with me here!)
Or you wake up to a rainy dawn, gray and depressing — and on top of that, it’s Monday. Behold! Instead of a dreary alley with garbage floating down the gutters, it’s a field full of daisies, or a beach on O’ahu or the Kalahari teeming with gazelles and lions. (Hopefully getting along with one another. Given a choice between waking up to a rainy alley or a gazelle slaughter, I’ll take the alley.)
The entire world at your fingertips, just outside your “window;” a fantasy trip at any time, and no window panes to wash!
Why don’t we have those? Windows don’t have to be just about letting in light, they could let in dreams, too.
And if a burglar does manage to bust into your home, he might see that Kalahari lion and think twice about snatching your cat.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
