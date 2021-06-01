Hubby and I decided it was time for us to take off for a quiet, romantic weekend together, after all the stress and chaos of the previous 18 months. (Well, actually I decided; hubby resigned himself.) We can do this nowadays because our sons are old enough to reheat leftovers in the microwave for three days, remember to brush their teeth at least once every two days without prompting, and are marginally housebroken.
My husband despises traveling, doesn’t have a lot of money to spend, and is not comfortable in social situations. I adore traveling, have absolutely no money to spend, and mostly enjoy being around people. What could possibly go wrong?
As I am a very poor sleeper who requires a soft mattress and cannot tolerate outdoor temperatures above 75 degrees, it was inevitable that we would choose the only searingly hot weekend occurring in an historically cold May, and that the mattress in the room we rented at the B&B I chose should have been left over when they remodeled Alcatraz. But at least we were alone together. Sort of...
For lack of a more original idea, I picked out an inn built in 1757 in a little village about 9 miles outside of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. Gettysburg is a focal point in my family’s history, as most of my mom’s relatives attended the college (including my brother and myself) and seminary (not including my brother and myself.) My parents, grandparents and an aunt and uncle are buried in the cemetery south of town, and my parents were married there (in Gettysburg, not in the cemetery.) I’ve dragged my long-suffering husband to Gettysburg dozens of times in our life together, but he was, as always, willing to be dragged again if it would make me happy. He’s a keeper.
He may or may not feel the same way about me.
The inn was charming. I love colonial ambiance and the character which comes with centuries of lives lived within hand-built walls. Our second-floor room was called the Mamie Eisenhower, being decorated in her favorite shade of pink, which made sleeping there rather like reclining in a vat of Pepto-Bismol. The floor of the room had that fun-house downhill slant which frequently characterizes old buildings. My husband, being rather a traditionalist about such things, prefers floors which square up so that he doesn’t feel, on his way to the bathroom at 2 a.m., that he is about to launch off a ski-jump. I found the room enchanting.
Until I lay down on the bed.
Remember the Flintstones? I always wondered how they slept on those beds which looked like they were constructed out of the leftovers after the carving of Mount Rushmore. If you turned George Washington’s stone forehead from that monument horizontal and put sheets on it, you would have a rough idea of how much “give” there was to our mattress.
My husband, who is blessed with the ability to sleep anywhere that isn’t actively on fire or under water, managed his usual Darth-Vader-CPAP-machine-wheeze without difficulty, but for me the night was one long search for a comfortable position. Unlike him, I am not flat all over, so sleeping on a completely solid surface is rather like trying to force a round peg into no hole.
At breakfast the next morning we discovered that we shared the inn with only one other party, two young parents of three young children, with a fourth on the way. The wee ones were extremely cute and well-behaved, and we enjoyed talking with and fawning over the kids, although my husband is always a bit leery about coming across as the “creepy uncle” sort of male in this age of questionable characters.
We discussed our bedroom dilemma with the innkeeper, who very kindly offered us the choice of two other rooms which might have softer mattresses, and after investigation we chose the Harriet Tubman room, which had a far softer though smaller bed, a jetted bathtub, but which turned out to be on the third floor, right next to the young family.
Don’t get me wrong, they were comparatively quiet for so many kids at such ages, but the way the sound carried through the walls was not conducive to much nocturnal romance on our part, if you get my drift...
We spent our two days in Pennsylvania hiking our arthritic joints up the steepest hills on the battlefield in the heat and bugs, driving all over Adams County in search of nothing in particular, eating many things our sensitive digestions would regret for days, and spending a tremendous amount of money.
And having a spectacular time!
My poor husband can now tell you which windows on which floors indicate the rooms I lived in in which particular dorms during my four years at the college; at which farm on the battlefield I once helped a bewildered city-dweller who was house-sitting herd about 15 head of wandering cattle back through a broken rail fence; which booth was my favorite at the Lincoln Diner on Carlisle Street; and why I once had to scale the outside wall of the music building in a dress and stockings to climb through an open second floor window. He has dined at one of the “canopy-bed” tables at the 1776 restaurant where I once worked as a hostess and minstrel. He knows that you used to be able to get the best donuts in town at the Lamp Post Restaurant before they turned it into a college dorm. And he has joined me in shaking his head over the fact that the college, in its infinite wisdom, built a new library and promptly turned the old library into the music building — because you want to scream your senior recital into a room specifically designed to be as acoustically dead as possible.
Hubby can also tell you where Col. Chamberlain stood on Little Round Top during the battle, what wistful role Spangler’s Spring played in those three days, and precisely which angle to stand at to make it appear as if the sword-wielding angel atop the Pennsylvania Monument is pursuing the fleeing soldier on the pedestal a few dozen yards away. We got a lot of reading done, rested, puttered, talked, and felt some of the tension leave our necks. At least, I did. Hubby admits that travel for him entails mostly driving, worrying about whether or not the kids have set fire to the house, and wondering if we left the windows open with the AC on. But he learned a lot of Civil War history, so that was something.
He also learned three critical lessons: ask upfront about the softness of the mattress in any hotel room; check the weather forecast before you make reservations; and don’t let the wife choose your accommodations. If she’s like his wife, you’ll end up sliding downhill in the middle of the night and landing on a bed made of rock. But somewhere in there, you might just fall in love all over again.
I certainly did.
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
