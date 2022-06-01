DEAR DR. FOX: Here is an issue we think needs more information. On TV shows, commercials and movies, they often show children and adults kissing dogs or having the dogs licking people’s faces. And I recently saw a newspaper article about an upcoming event for dogs and other animals, which stated, “Even though we all know where our dogs’ tongues have been, there will be a doggie kissing booth!”
We believe this is very unsanitary, and people should be aware of the problems this could cause. Would you agree? — N.S. and S.S., Greenacres, Florida
DEAR N.S. AND S.S.: You raise a pertinent question. Oversanitation and “germophobia” can create problems, just as a lack of sanitation can. Exposure to the bacteria that dogs bring into our homes on their paws, and pass along when they lick family members, has been shown to enrich the microbiomes of children, which in turn gives them greater protection against infections and allergies. Pollen in dogs’ fur may also be a source of desensitizing exposure. However, all those who have compromised immune systems should limit their exposure to this kind of physical affection from dogs and cats.
I have received more than one letter from elderly people whose dogs have licked and healed sores on their legs and arms, reminiscent of the biblical story of leprosy-afflicted Lazarus being cared for by street dogs. Dog saliva contains the antibacterial enzyme lysozyme, and stimulating the skin around the wounds through licking would increase healing blood flow.
There is evidence that human saliva has similar healing and analgesic properties. Saliva from humans has yielded a natural painkiller dubbed opiorphin, which researchers claim could be up to six times more powerful than morphine. Human saliva also contains exosomes, which play a role in immune system function and may well be present in other mammals. Exosomes containing RNA have been found in both saliva and breast milk, suggesting some kind of transfer may occur between individuals — for example, during kissing or breastfeeding. The therapeutic value of exosomes is currently under investigation.
Concerning potential infections from in-home companion animals, one should always wash hands after petting animals and before preparing food or eating. Wash out pets’ food and water bowls daily, because they could contain salmonella, E. coli and other bacteria that could infect family members. Be especially meticulous with hand-washing and hand-to-mouth contact after handling animals like lizards and terrapins, which I advise people not to keep as pets. Some people have been hospitalized after contracting salmonella infections from such creatures, who should be left in the wild.
What I find especially upsetting is seeing French bulldogs and other flat-faced breeds being widely used in TV commercials. The British Veterinary Association is protesting in the U.K., because these dogs suffer chronic health problems from their inherited deformities. Such advertising increases their public appeal and market demand.
DEAR DR. FOX: I recently learned about the different sources of radiation and radon present in our homes. Electromagnetic fields can make you sick in many ways, like having headaches, body pain, lethargy, tinnitus (ringing in the ear), nausea, heart arrhythmia and anxiety.
I was terrified after learning this! So I created an article entitled “How to Limit Exposure to EMF and Radon at Home” (link: porch.com/advice/limit-exposure-radiation-home). It’s a complete, easy-to-follow guide to understanding the toxic sources of radiation, and finding different ways to prevent it in order to feel safe in your home.
I think that my article would be a great addition to your post on this same topic. Would you like to add my link as a resource? I think this is something your readers may find helpful. — P.T., Seattle
DEAR P.T.: I think you have written a very comprehensive and practical article on a subject that concerns me deeply, and that health authorities in many countries, including the U.S., are ignoring. Denial and ignorance go hand in hand. I will certainly put a link to your article on my post about this topic: drfoxonehealth.com/post/electropollution-existential-threat-to-public-health-and-life-on-earth.
I urge all readers of my column to spend time reading your contribution to public health and to that of the animals living in our electropolluted homes and communities.
