DEAR READERS: While Americans decry the climate consequences of Amazon rainforest destruction, which ecologists report has reached a grave state of regenerative impairment, they should take the log out of their own eyes and look at the legacy of the bison exterminators and “sod busters” who continue to destroy the magnificent prairies and high plains.
These landscapes were once home to vast herds of nutrient-cycling bison and antelope, as well as the now-endangered swift fox and other mammals and birds. After the genocide of prairie and plains American Indian tribes who lived sustainably with the bison and other wildlife, the U.S. government subsidized cattle ranchers, who turned millions of acres of grasslands into semidesert public “rangelands” from grazing too many livestock, further decimating biodiversity by the relentless extermination of predators.
The rewilding of grasslands would help restore the vast, now-depleted and chemically contaminated Ogallala Aquifer. Reduction in agricultural fertilizer and pesticide use would help reduce contamination of the Great Lakes, where fish now pose a health risk to consumers, especially indigenous communities.
Efforts must be made to restore these ecosystems. All states must support the North American Grasslands Act. See landtrustalliance.org for details. Also, read about the Big River Connectivity rewilding project: projectcoyote.org/programs/carnivore-conservation-coexistence/big-river-connectivity.
The rewilding movement to restore natural terrestrial and aquatic habitats is an essential part of the One Health, One Earth and One Economy paradigm, which connects the security and well-being of our own species with that of others that help sustain our collective planetary community.
DEAR DR. FOX: I have a 5-year-old Shih Tzu who, when he was 1 year old, reacted badly to his second set of shots and developed a raging case of panniculitis. (His littermate also had a bad reaction to the shots, but it did not result in a chronic autoimmune disease.) The condition is so rare that the two vet practices I took him to had never seen a case in their 30+ years of practice.
A biopsy sample was removed and sent to the Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, which made the diagnosis. Vets immediately gave him prednisone, and although it cured his symptoms, it was only temporary.
When my dog was 3 years old, still suffering mightily from deep, volcanic wounds all over his body, it occurred to me to take him to a veterinary dermatology specialist. This vet had not only seen panniculitis before, he had treated it in multiple pets. He prescribed Atopica, which was invented for atopic dermatitis.
My dog has been on it since December 2020, and his one-year checkup (including blood work) indicates that he is in fine health. I tell you this because S.D. from Erie, Pennsylvania, should look into this drug for their Shih Tzu who had been on Apoquel for a long time with no healing. — N.E., South Bend, Indiana
DEAR N.E.: I am aware of the benefits of Atopica, the brand name of cyclosporine, which, like Apoquel, suppresses the immune system and must be used with all due caution and monitoring of the dog’s health. Panniculitis — inflammation of fatty tissues beneath the skin, with eruption of lumps that may ulcerate and bleed — may be caused by several factors, including trauma, infections (bacterial or fungal), immune-mediated diseases, recent subcutaneous injections (corticosteroids, vaccines) and cancerous neoplasia (multicentric mast cell tumors, cutaneous lymphosarcoma).
The manufacturer’s advisory on this product states, in part (from elanco.us): “Do not use Atopica in dogs with a history of neoplasia, with a hypersensitivity to cyclosporine, or in reproducing dogs. Atopica is a systemic immunosuppressant that may increase susceptibility to infection and development of neoplasia. Gastrointestinal problems and gingival hyperplasia may occur at the initial dose. ... The most common adverse events are vomiting and diarrhea.”
Note that modified live vaccines should be avoided in general; in your dog’s case, I would give no more vaccinations at all. I would advise closer attention to your dog’s diet, with the inclusion of essential fatty acids and the avoidance of corn, soy and wheat. Provide him an organically certified, whole-food diet with probiotics and digestive enzymes (provided by a teaspoon of unsweetened pineapple daily). Then, with your veterinarian’s guidance and supervision, I would slowly take your dog off the Atopica and see how he responds.
As I have pointed out in my review of vaccinations in dogs (posted on my website), adverse vaccine reactions include autoimmune diseases, as per your dog’s. I am not opposed to vaccinations, nor to the use of corticosteroids and immunosuppressant drugs, but a cavalier approach to their use is ill-advised.
Send all mail to animaldocfox@gmail.com or to Dr. Michael Fox in care of Andrews McMeel Syndication, 1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106. Visit Dr. Fox's website at DrFoxOneHealth.com.
