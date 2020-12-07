Each year, millions of Americans are compromised by unsafe tap water. This year alone, over 700 boil water advisories across the U.S. have left entire communities without access to clean, safe drinking water. If not properly notified of these orders, Americans may be ingesting sometimes odorless, tasteless, and harmful substances.
Boil water advisories occur when contaminants are suspected or detected in the public water supply. Before drinking or cooking with the tap water, consumers must boil their water for the locality’s recommended time to eliminate harmful bacteria.
There could be several different reasons for a boil water advisory. Among the most common are water main breaks and other infrastructure malfunctions. When water mains break or leak, the loss of pressure leaves water lines vulnerable to E. coli or other pathogens that can enter through cracks. While in many cases these issues are resolved quickly, some localities could be without clean tap water for weeks on end.
In Garden City, Kansas, residents of The Towns Riverview subdivision were left with unsafe drinking water over four months after a long battle with faulty valves and booster pumps. Not only did a 7,000-gallon tanker truck deliver fresh water to the community, residents were also delivered over 1,600 cases of individual water bottles in a two-month span.
Even more alarming, infrastructure deficiencies have left Keystone, West Virginia, under a boil water advisory for seven years. Residents have experienced low water pressure, and sometimes no water at all.
Most boil water advisories won’t last this long. But both federal and local government officials recommend having bottled water on hand for these common warnings. Because while boiling water eliminates some contaminants, it’s not foolproof.
According to the CDC, boiling water does not eliminate the presence of heavy metals, salts, or most other chemicals.
In Texas alone, Environmental Protection Agency data shows over 22,000 incidents of nitrates exceeding the maximum contaminant level in tap water over the last 28 years. Often used as a fertilizer, nitrates are especially harmful to infants under 6 months old. Known to cause serious illness, blue-baby syndrome, or even death, the CDC claims heating or boiling water contaminated with nitrates will actually slightly increase the chemical concentration due to water evaporating during the boiling process.
Lead is another example of a chemical that cannot be easily removed by simple boiling. Even after Congress amended the Safe Water Drinking Act to ban the use of lead pipes in 1986, the EPA estimates that anywhere between 6 to 10 million homes in the U.S. still have tap water passing through lead pipes. Moreover, a new study from Virginia Tech University found levels of lead in tap water high enough to harm infants and children. Fifteen percent of tested households had lead levels high enough to potentially cause at least a half-point drop in IQ in bottle-fed infants.
The CDC estimates there are up to 32 million cases of acute gastrointestinal illnesses per year in the United States from public drinking water systems.
There’s no easy fix. Home filters can help to a degree. (Make sure to follow directions, though, or they may harbor bacteria.)
We can also stop from making the problem worse by rejecting bad policymaking.
Some localities, at the urging of environmental lobbyists, are looking to restrict bottled water. They say that they want to cut down on single-use plastics.
That’s a noble goal, but they should stick to things like plastic straws and bags that are harder to recycle and easily replaceable. Bottled water provides something we all need to stay alive, and provides it in purified form. Just ask the families in Flint, Michigan and Newark, New Jersey who have been victims of contaminated tap water, or anyone in a natural disaster zone.
It’ll take years and billions of dollars to upgrade our aging and corrupted public water infrastructure. In the meantime, let’s ensure people have as much access to clean water as possible.
Will Coggin is managing director of the Center for Accountability in Science.
