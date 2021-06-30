I don’t claim to be a biblical scholar, but I was raised in a very Christian household, and I absorbed enough doctrine to know that pride goeth before a fall. You’d think that sometime during the 60-(very) -odd years of my life this maxim might have sunk in, but apparently not.
I was busily churning through my measly little out-of-breath-creaking-knees-senior-citizen laps at the Y pool the other day. Stopping for a break at about 40 lengths I noticed another middle-aged lady thrashing along in the lane next to mine. Being me, I struck up a conversation with her when she took a breather. We exchanged the usual pleasantries, and then, shamelessly fishing for admiration, I announced to her that I had just finished 40 lengths, which, considering the shape I’m in, I thought was pretty impressive.
She did indeed praise me for my fortitude and determination, very kindly acknowledging that at my age, and with my heart condition, 40 lengths was nothing to sneeze at. Then, in response to my question, she reluctantly admitted that she had not learned to swim till she was 50, and now, at 56, she was a triathlete who had retired from her job to pursue this hobby. She swims 200 laps, runs at least 10 miles, and bicycles twice that. Every day.
I put my head under water, did 10 more lengths for the sake of my self-respect, packed up my goggles and went home.
Will I NEVER learn?!
Well, yes, I have taken the lesson a little to heart. When Daniel Diehl, the 16-year-old who recently tried out for the Olympic swim team, passed me like a bolt of lightning through the water one day, I kept my mouth shut and just kept plodding. I know mastery when I see it.
It’s a lifelong struggle of mine, this need for praise. All actors have it. It’s one of the reasons we get up on stage and make fools of ourselves — we’re hoping people will like what we do and tell us so. It’s a rare performer who doesn’t, deep down, enjoy compliments, and if they tell you otherwise, they’re lying. We’re like little kids that way. Instead of “Oh, Johnny, that’s a beautiful job of coloring! You stayed inside the lines so well!” we want to hear, “My God! I’ve never seen Hamlet portrayed with such nuance, such profundity, such vitality and freshness!” Or just “Wow, you sing good!”
Childish, but there it is.
The COVID-19 lockdown has been hard for me, because I haven’t had anyone to perform for. My kids and husband have already seen all my shtick, and the dog just yawns. I’ve thought about trying to become a YouTube sensation, but I can’t figure out how to work my computer camera, and I really don’t want the world to see the hot mess that is my study. I can’t get anyone interested in publishing my novel, and since my bus tour business died with the pandemic, I don’t even have a senior citizen captive audience anymore.
Life’s rough.
But I’ve found a salve for my yearning ego. I take the dog for walks alone in the woods near our house, and I sing. Loud. The deer stand stock-still in fascination, the squirrels cease their chattering to listen, even the cicadas go silent in wonder at the power and skill of my act! As I tramp along the path, dodging roots and trying to keep the dog from eating UDO (Unidentifiable Deceased Objects), I yodel whatever strikes my fancy: folk songs, Broadway, hymns, Christmas carols — makes no difference; I expect the ground hogs haven’t heard my repertoire and the trees aren’t picky. I limber up my pipes with a few vocalises taught me by my voice coach back in my Philadelphia days, and then I launch forth. One day I sang the entire score from “Les Miserables” before I got home. It was an extremely long walk, and the dog collapsed on the kitchen floor afterwards, but I got to be both Eponine AND Fantine, so it was worth it.
No one has complained yet about the noise issuing from me as I wheeze along — though I did once see a jogger make an abrupt about-face and head back the way he came when he heard me at about 100 yards. (The man apparently doesn’t appreciate opera.) I assume I am far enough away from the residential section of my neighborhood when I’m down this path that I won’t be arrested for disturbing the peace — but I really don’t care. Singing while you hike is a time-honored tradition, as anyone who knows the words to “The Happy Wanderer” will tell you, and it gives me the outlet I need, even if not the audience response. At least I haven’t scared the chickadees into flight yet, and since they can’t talk, they can’t yell “Booo!” And snakes can’t Bronx cheer, they don’t have lips.
Eventually I hope to get back on stage, where I might receive the kudos (even if they are tactful lies) my soul craves. (You learn to recognize the sincere compliments when you’ve been in the theater world long enough. If someone says “You LOOKED wonderful up there!” or “I only wish you could have been out in the audience with us!” you need to look for another profession.) I’d like a really juicy role, please, like Mary Tyrone in “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” or something fun and campy, like Eulalie MacKecknie Shinn in “The Music Man.” Shameless vampires for applause, we actors; it’s our life’s blood, and the past 18 months have been a long dry spell.
By the way, do the local theaters allow animals in the audience? I have a couple of particularly appreciative deer and a supportive squirrel I’d like tickets for ...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
