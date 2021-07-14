DR. FOX: There is no evidence that irradiation of foodstuffs makes the food toxic, as you claim in your June 20 column. Our astronauts eat irradiated food for safety reasons. — John A. Melson, M.D., Medford, Oregon
DEAR J.A.M.: On the contrary, dear doctor, there is much evidence that food irradiation can both lower the nutrient value of foods and cause serious health problems for some animals, notably cats. While astronauts are not cats, I think they would fare better in space (where I do not believe humans have a right to invade until we heal our own planet) on reconstituted freeze-dried foods, as well as sprouted and fermented foods — primarily plant-based and highly nutritious.
As for irradiated food for pets, the Organic Consumer Association (organicconsumers.org) notes: “The FDA based its approval of irradiation to treat meat products on only five animal studies of 441 studies submitted, and these five either showed health effects or had obvious scientific flaws. In fact, animal studies have shown many health effects, such as tumors, kidney failure, death of offspring and miscarriages.”
Laboratory animal tests of the effects of irradiated food have reported embryonic deaths, lower offspring survival and internal bleeding. Irradiated foods contain novel free radicals and other compounds with the potential to cause mutations and cancer, and the process can damage essential nutrients in the food.
The government may also be under pressure from food manufacturers to ignore concerns over irradiation technology. The meat industry, in particular, wants it approved in the U.S. because of continued problems with bacterial contamination and costly recalls that follow outbreaks of food-borne illnesses.
New Zealand news organization Stuff reports, in a story by Eugene Bingham: “A veterinary specialist who discovered a connection between irradiation of pet food and deaths in cats is calling for a ban on the process for animal food. Dr Georgina Child made a link between batches of cat food treated with gamma irradiation and the deaths and neurological damage to dozens of cats in Australia in 2009.
“’It was one of the saddest episodes I have seen in my career as a neurologist and one that was very difficult to attract attention to at the time — and I hope I never see the equivalent again,’ says Child, a veterinary neurologist based in Sydney, Australia. ‘More than 35 cats died or were euthanized and many others had permanent neurologic deficits.’ ... After the cat food scare, Biosecurity Australia required irradiated dog food to carry a warning that it shouldn’t be fed to cats.” (Full story: stuff.co.nz, 5/21)
The FDA requires all irradiated foods to be labeled as such; Australia does not require labels on irradiated pet food.
