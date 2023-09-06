Summer is the blast of exhaust

On the backs of bare, childish legs;

The smelter of the city

Exhaling sulfurous fumes

To melt tar

And wilt cowering skyscrapers.

Autumn is the ahhh...

The relaxing.

The sigh of bodies tensed against heat;

The pulling of blankets beneath sleep-sinking chins,

And AC deferring to open windows.

Summer sluices garbage and dirt

Down gutters glutted

With the popped-balloon shock

Of thunderstorms.

Summer tricks the eye

Into mirages that shimmer in dance

On highways;

It beckons with a deceptive Spring crooked-finger

Of sylvanity and mist –

Only to punch the gullible

With a fist formed of furnace.

Autumn tiptoes in,

Into the outskirts of purgatory,

Filtering its lulling scents

Of burning leaves,

Of candy corn and frost-edged nights

Through the haze.

Subtly, graciously

It shows summer

The door.

For all their parks and tree-lined streets,

Autumn seems a country

Not a city thing.

Cities, despite their lush offerings of

Theatres, restaurants, museums and

Electric nights,

Are a summer-time place.

Baked pavements,

Chrome-thrown-back-glare,

Glass nearly bubbling.

Autumn is for the country –

For walks with dogs down

Tunneled forest trails;

Chimneys that spew not

Acrid, chemical miasmas,

But gentle, one-with-the world perfumes,

Fragrances that speak of yester-days,

Of spices and turkey and head-first

Fearless

Plunges into leaves.

Autumn is a nostalgic,

Norman Rockwell, Robert Frost time,

That cities cannot accommodate

In their rush to be immortal.

Cities fight off dying

With energy, with glitter.

The country welcomes Autumn’s

Temporary demise;

Nature understands how not to fear

But to welcome sleep.

Country air breathes as city air

Never can.

The exhale is different.

The swoosh.

Country exhales bring relief.

The easing that is the giving in

To rest.

To reason.

To drift.

Summer is a body blow.

Autumn is a massage,

Gifted by knowing fingers

That don’t explore

For chinks in our armor,

The way that summer does.

Autumn knows our delicate places,

Our pressure points,

Our pain.

And as it deftly kneads,

With palms loving and soothing,

It says “Release. Release.

Relax.”

And we hear.

And we do.

Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer whose column appears on alternate weekends.

