Summer is the blast of exhaust
On the backs of bare, childish legs;
The smelter of the city
Exhaling sulfurous fumes
To melt tar
And wilt cowering skyscrapers.
Autumn is the ahhh...
The relaxing.
The sigh of bodies tensed against heat;
The pulling of blankets beneath sleep-sinking chins,
And AC deferring to open windows.
Summer sluices garbage and dirt
Down gutters glutted
With the popped-balloon shock
Of thunderstorms.
Summer tricks the eye
Into mirages that shimmer in dance
On highways;
It beckons with a deceptive Spring crooked-finger
Of sylvanity and mist –
Only to punch the gullible
With a fist formed of furnace.
Autumn tiptoes in,
Into the outskirts of purgatory,
Filtering its lulling scents
Of burning leaves,
Of candy corn and frost-edged nights
Through the haze.
Subtly, graciously
It shows summer
The door.
For all their parks and tree-lined streets,
Autumn seems a country
Not a city thing.
Cities, despite their lush offerings of
Theatres, restaurants, museums and
Electric nights,
Are a summer-time place.
Baked pavements,
Chrome-thrown-back-glare,
Glass nearly bubbling.
Autumn is for the country –
For walks with dogs down
Tunneled forest trails;
Chimneys that spew not
Acrid, chemical miasmas,
But gentle, one-with-the world perfumes,
Fragrances that speak of yester-days,
Of spices and turkey and head-first
Fearless
Plunges into leaves.
Autumn is a nostalgic,
Norman Rockwell, Robert Frost time,
That cities cannot accommodate
In their rush to be immortal.
Cities fight off dying
With energy, with glitter.
The country welcomes Autumn’s
Temporary demise;
Nature understands how not to fear
But to welcome sleep.
Country air breathes as city air
Never can.
The exhale is different.
The swoosh.
Country exhales bring relief.
The easing that is the giving in
To rest.
To reason.
To drift.
Summer is a body blow.
Autumn is a massage,
Gifted by knowing fingers
That don’t explore
For chinks in our armor,
The way that summer does.
Autumn knows our delicate places,
Our pressure points,
Our pain.
And as it deftly kneads,
With palms loving and soothing,
It says “Release. Release.
Relax.”
And we hear.
And we do.
