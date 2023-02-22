Mommy asked me to write this week’s column for her. She says the last three weeks have turned her into a quivering mass of Jell-O, and she just doesn’t have the energy. I don’t want to eat up my mommy, but if there’s Jell-O involved…
Mommy says she “overbooked” herself. I think it has something to do with all the reading I see her do — although, now that I think of it, she hasn’t been reading much lately. In fact, she hasn’t even been HOME much lately! She has been gone a lot during the day, and has been getting in so late at night that sometimes, when I go to snuggle on the bed with her and Daddy, I have to just snuggle with Daddy, ‘cause Mommy’s not there! (His knees are bonier than hers, but his snoring is more entertaining!) I don’t know where she’s gone — oh no! Could she be snuggling with another doggy? That would be dreadful!
Daddy says Mommy put too many things on her calendar for the past few weeks, and now she is paying the price. I didn’t know it cost money to write things on the calendar. Why would you pay to do that? Humans are very odd…
Many nights for the past two weeks, Mommy has been coming in late wearing a LOT of makeup and very silly-looking clothes. One night she sat me down on the futon, looked me straight in the eyes, and said (in a voice I could barely understand): “I am the Princess Natalya Dragomiroff. I have been in exile ever since the Bolshevik dogs took over!” See? I KNEW there was another dog!
Then she told Daddy she has to “play” at the Cumberland Theatre, and that he and my two human brothers should buy tickets to come see her “play.” Nobody buys tickets to watch me play. In fact, sometimes Daddy says to “knock it off!” if I play too much.
How could anybody play too much?
Maybe I should start charging for people to watch me play. Would two dog biscuits each be too much? I’d settle for a dog biscuit and 10 minutes of petting.
Daddy says that, besides playing, Mommy was putting together a concert. I tried to ask him what a concert is, but he just thought I was asking for a treat, so he gave me a chew stick. That made me forget the question. I would rather have the chew stick anyway.
But later I got to thinking about it, and wondered again what a concert is, and how you put one together. Like a beaver builds a dam? Like I build pillow forts on the sofa to hide inside? I overheard Daddy say it was a charity concert, but I’m not sure what that means, either. I guess it has something to do with chairs.
Mommy has also been helping a sick friend, so that takes her away from home, too. And then someone she calls her “brother-in-law” got sick, too, so she went away — I mean, AWAY away! — for TWO WHOLE DAYS! I didn’t get my doggy vitamins, I only got a couple of walkies because Mommy wasn’t there to remind someone to take me, and I only had ol’ bony knees Daddy to snuggle on the bed with. I missed Mommy TERRIBLY! When she finally came home I ran to the door and jumped all over her, and she petted me and called me her “silly-willy” and her “dopey-doodle” — but she gave me a treat and sat and snuggled with me on the sofa, so she must have missed me. All I smelled on her was Aunt Carol’s cat, so maybe she isn’t snuggling with another doggy after all!
She told Daddy that her concert had raised a lot of money for “Ukraine” — but when I said “Me Crane?” she just looked at me funny and called me a “noisy puppy,” so I guess she didn’t get the joke. Sometimes my humor is too sophisticated for humans to grasp.
I notice now, though, that Mommy is staying home nights, so she must have gotten tired of “playing” at the “theater.” I overheard her tell Daddy that she was glad the concert was over, too, so I guess she is finished with the overbook. All these new words are very confusing. I wish I had opposable thumbs, so I could ask my Mommy’s cellphone what she is talking about. Sometimes she just says, “Hello Google” and then asks her cellphone a question, and it answers her. I tried barking at her cellphone once, but it just looked at me and didn’t say a word. Or a bark. I guess it doesn’t speak dog. Or it is just arrogant. It sounds arrogant, but Mommy says that’s just ‘cause she set it to speak with a British accent.
I think the cellphone thinks it’s better than I am – but Mommy doesn’t snuggle with her cellphone, so phooey on it! Mommy says cellphones can’t snuggle, but doggies can — but doggies also wet on the floor and chew on the sofa cushions. And cellphones don’t have to be walked — but they have to be “plugged in.” So far I think it’s a tie.
Mommy says I need to stop writing now, because she is falling asleep and her brain is turning to mush and she wants it to snow and it should be Christmas again, except that then she would still have the “concert” and the “playing” ahead of her, and she’s already exhausted, and…
I think Mommy is losing it. She just put her head down on the keyboard and is giving Daddy’s snoring a run for its money.
Night-night, Mommy. Don’t “overbook” again. It makes you act weird...
Ellen McDaniel-Weissler is a LaVale freelance writer. Her column appears in the Times-News on alternate Saturdays.
