Bill Crawford

It was 1967 and I was a senior at Fort Hill. Spring had sprung and this young man’s fancy had turned to a girl from Allegany.
At that time, dating a boy or girl from the other school (BW had just opened but hadn’t yet qualified as “the other school”) was considered a cool thing. Keep in mind that being cool was an extremely subjective state of mind, but when you’re 17, being cool was something most guys passionately craved.
The object of my love interest was genuine and I couldn’t have cared less if she was from Bo Diddly High School or Timbuktu Tech, I was heavily infatuated, bordering on serious liking.
We had dated a couple of times so I asked her to my senior prom, a young person’s final farewell to childhood before embarking on the pothole-filled road to adulthood. She said yes and I was counting the days until the Big Night with typical teenager passion.
Meanwhile, my very hard-working father was out earning enough bucks to support a family of five that included two teenage boys who pretty much inhaled every morsel of food set before them and a nearly teenage daughter who used a week’s worth of towels every day.
Dad was a union representative for the B&O Railroad, forerunner of Chessie. He did a lot of traveling to nearby states, sometimes by train but mostly by car. Dad had a 1963 Dodge, which doubled as my chariot when I needed it, which was most Friday and Saturday nights.
One Friday afternoon he was driving home on Route 40 near Uniontown. As anyone who has driven that road can attest, it is full of deep dips and steep hills near the top of the highest peak. Dad was just bottoming out at the base of a hill when a tractor-trailer whooshed by him coming down the hill the opposite way, never cutting back his throttle so he could climb the next hill.
In an instant Dad saw his hood go flying off and landing behind him on the highway. Thankfully no one was behind him, but of course it scared the bejeepers out of him, as he watched the tractor-trailer continue on its merry way, oblivious to the mayhem it had just inflicted.
Dad said he had been having trouble with the hood latch and had planned to get it checked when he got back home, but, hello, too late, Pops! I’m not sure how, or even if, he got the hood home, but he had quite a tale to relate to his family. Of course, one family member was wondering how he was going to score a ride to Nirvana with a hoodless car.
The next day Dad got the bad news: It would take two weeks to get a new hood and have it installed. The temporary fix was to cut a piece of three-quarter-inch plywood to the shape of the motor previously covered by the hood, and attach it to the hood supports, which would do just nicely. Unless, of course, you’re 17 and the prom is next week. Bye-bye Allegany girl; sorry you hitched your prom wagon to a loser from the other side of town!
So to wrap up this sad tale of young love being stomped on, my date was perfectly fine with riding to the senior prom with a boy from the other side of the tracks, driving a newly washed and shined car with an extremely distinctive feature.
We had no problem finding the car after the prom either; it was the one with the heavy wood grain.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
