Bill Crawford

We present here today, by hugely popular request, (all right, maybe more like sort-of-popular request) another edition of Gran Flanders: Adviser to Stars and Other Shiny Objects.
DEAR GRAN: I’m a 16-year-old girl who has had a few dates, but none of whom has stuck around for second dates. My friends tell me I’m attractive, but still no bubble-gum cigars. Can you help? — Signed, Sad Sally
DEAR SUSIE-Q: Well, if it ain’t your looks that’s drivin’ the boys away, it must be either your perfume or your fatalistic personality! No young’un wants to date a loser, so do somethin’ about it. Try expanding your horizons. Take up shootin’ pool, read a book about football, buy a shotgun and start blowin’ squirrels away … anything to get their attention. And if that don’t work, learn to tie some knots so you can hogtie one of them varmints. How do you think I got my old man 45 years ago? It wasn’t my perfume!
DEAR GRAN: I’ve heard that men who have never married live shorter lives. Any truth to that? — Sincerely, Percival
DEAR POTSY: I ain’t sure why they live shorter lives, ‘cause they ain’t got wives naggin’ at them to pick up their socks, empty the trash and turn the dadgum TV down! (sorry ladies … I got to get paid, too.) If you really want to live longer you should join a health club, cut back on those black Russians and throw them stinky old stogies in the trash. Go out and buy yourself a new set of jogging togs, expensive sneakers and a bottle of that high-priced flavored water. Then find a nice park bench, splash some water on your hair and wait for the gals to come flockin’ to ya’ like birds on a statue! And if that don’t work, find yourself a cemetery plot with a good view.
DEAR MS. FLANDERS: I was told by a good friend of mine that your column tends to be — for lack of a better word, unflattering — to members of the female species. One rather vulgar person even went so far as to label you “sexist,” even though I abhor the use of that tawdry term. — Sincerely, Ms. Primrose
DEAR NOSE-OUT-OF-JOINT NANCY: Maybe it’s time you climb on out of your time machine and smell the Starbucks, kiddo! This ain’t the 60s and I ain’t Gloria Steinem! I think my column is just right for today’s women, who cut their teeth on jeans jackets, female football kickers and gals behind home plate (the geometric type, not the good china). And if unflattering women read my column, maybe it’ll help them find an unflattering man to live out their days with. Might even help you, though I doubt it.
DEAR GRAN: I read your column all of the time and I just want to say I think you should run for president! This country could certainly use a strong-willed woman at the helm, one who could go toe-to-nail-polished-toe with world leaders and stand up to the bullies in our orbits every day. Please say you will? — Sincerely, A Weak-Kneed Damsel in Distress
DEAR DANIELE: Well, them sure are purty words you used there, but I’m gonna have to say no for now. You see there’s way too many folks who need to be put in their places yet, like that Trump feller, some football players and more than a few loudmouth political pundits, not to mention that guy who tries to make us think Flex-steel is the greatest thing since Bug-B-Gone! Clearly, I’ve got my work cut out for me. But if you’re really hankerin’ for a hero, you might look up that Senate gal, My Little Marjorie. I understand she might be available soon, ‘cause she’s got sort of a credibility thing goin’ on there. ‘Course, it never stopped any of them other dang fool politicians from runnin’ their mouths. Let me know if you need a list … I’ve got a whole bunch of ninnies I could send your way. One of them’s bound to work out fer ya.’
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
