Bill Crawford

Do you believe in God? How about guardian angels? Do you believe our lives are preordained for us, or do you believe God gives us free will, and then kicks us out of heaven to run our own lives?
Good questions if you’re an 8-year-old, but by my age it is expected we have mastered this religion thing, right?
I believe in God. I was raised a Catholic, educated by Catholic nuns in a Catholic grade school and practiced that religion for 52 years. Then I converted to being a Lutheran and have been following that religion for 20 years.
But it wasn’t until I stumbled on a psychic named Lisa Williams that religion all sort of started making sense to me. I’ve read two of her books, wherein she describes her life growing up literally “seeing dead people,” and she has reinforced my belief that our souls/spirits live on after we die.
Now I’m sure by now many of my faithful readers are warming up their laptops and chomping at the bit to fire off a letter to the editor to criticize or compliment me for: (a) doing something good; (b) doing something bad; (c) doing something wrong; (d) being an idiot; (e) blasphemy; (f) all of the above.
To which I say … you’re entitled to your opinion, and I’m entitled to mine.
The point of all of this preparation is so you will know that I’m speaking from the heart when I say what I’m about to say.
I believe in guardian angels, former human beings who have lived many lives and who have gotten this “helping others” thing down to a science on Earth, and who are assigned to us as spirits to guide us while we put in time here on planet Earth. To wit.
I graduated from high school in 1967 when the Vietnam War was killing young men faster than any disease. I dodged the draft until I was 20, when I was classified 1-A. I had a stable job, a car, a fiancé and a future. I was having serious thoughts of fleeing to Canada, or becoming a jail bird. I felt like my life was slowly devastating.
Along comes the draft lottery in December 1969. My number came up 358 out of 366 possibilities. I legally avoided becoming a statistic. Thank you guardian angel.
When I was 15, I became infatuated with aviation, and decided I wanted to become an airline pilot. At 19, I scraped up $99 to buy a package that would take me through to soloing. I had 10 hours of dual instruction, and was shooting touch-and-go’s (take-offs and landings), getting very close to achieving that first step along the road to an aviation career.
Then I broke my ankle. You need to operate foot pedals to fly, so I had to take six weeks off. When I returned to pursue my passion, I found out my plane, a Piper Colt, had been sold. I was devastated. I had no more money for another package (how many of you were rich when you were 19?), so the flying thing got put on hold.
Fast forward about 15 years, and I inherited agoraphobia (fear of wide open spaces). Was it a coincidence that I had not become an airline pilot? Can you imagine being a passenger on a plane when the pilot has a panic attack? Thank you guardian angel.
After 22 years of marriage and three beautiful children, my wife decided to move on without me. I was devastated. Fast forward two years later. I met the woman God had been keeping in the bullpen for me until I had learned enough of life’s lessons to be worthy of her. We have been married 26 years. Thank you guardian angel.
When I was 57, I started having back pains along my right shoulder blade. After failing a stress test I found out one of my coronary arteries was 99.9% blocked. Fifteen years after having a stent put in, I am still alive and kicking. Thank you guardian angel.
I believe in God, and I believe in guardian angels, and I thank both every night for helping me in my life.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.