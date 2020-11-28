One of my favorite topics is microscopy, the realm of the incredibly small creatures that live inside of us.
This column will be about our galaxy, the magnificent congregation of stars that our sun, a star is a modest member of. On dark moonlights evenings in November, far from city, town or streetlights, the edge of our disc-shaped galaxy appears as a filmy ribbon stretching across the sky, running from the Northeast horizon through the East and down to the southwest horizon.
The Milky Way is not smooth but has ripples, huge dust clouds that block the light of the distant stars behind. The Milky Way’s disk is about 100,000 light years from edge to edge and in our vicinity is about 1,000 light years thick. (A light year is about 6 trillion miles, the distance that light, travelling at 186,300 miles per second would cover in a year. A trillion is a million x a million.)
If we could shrink our sun to the size of a grape, then our Earth would be 3.6 feet away, the size of a period on this column. The nearest star (Proxima Centauri) would be the width of a pencil eraser, 350 miles away. The entire disk of our galaxy would be 8 million miles across. Our galaxy has several hundred billion stars. We estimate that there are several hundred billion galaxies spread over a space of volume about 93 billion light years across. When we go outside on a dark, starry night, we might see a thousand stars or suns, all close by neighbors in our galaxy.
Using telescopes above our atmosphere, we have been able to determine that our galaxy is a barred spiral with our sun lying along a spur of a spiral arm. For several centuries after the invention of the telescope around 1610, we had only a rough idea of the stars’ distances. Then in the early 1830s, the first star distance was determined that of 61 Cygni — a double star at 11.4 light years away.
For most of the 19th century, the puzzle of the spiral nebulae persisted. Were these new solar systems forming or distant spiral galaxies? In the early 1900s, studies of pulsating stars in the small Magellanic cloud showed that there was a period-luminosity relationship — the longer it took for these stars to pulse, the more luminous they were.
In 1923, Edwin Hubble found such pulsating stars in the Andromeda nebula. Their apparent brightness (very faint) indicated that they were at least a million light years away, far beyond the boundaries of our galaxy. This led to the realization that our universe was filled with countless numbers of galaxies.
A recent finding is that our galaxy and the Andromeda galaxy are on a collision course, leading to a merger of the two galaxies about 4 billion years from now.
Four billion years from now, our sun will have become a red giant star, leading to the extinction of life on Earth. The stars are so widely spaced that it is unlikely that the stars of each galaxy will collide. But the massive black holes in each galaxy will merge and vast amounts of energy will be released. Some stars in each galaxy will be pulled into long streamers that will resemble antennae, seen in some interacting galaxies.
SKY SIGHTS IN EARLY DECEMBER: Dawn begins at 6:13 a.m., sunrise at 7:17 a.m., mid day at 12:04 p.m., sunset at 4:51 p.m., dusk ends at 5:55 p.m. with nine hours. and 36 minutes of sunlight. Venus is in eastern dawn, rising at 5 a.m., Saturn and bright Jupiter in low Southwestern dusk with bright Mars high in Southeast.
A two-page 2021 Night Sky Highlights with sun, moon and bright planet data can be requested from rdoyle@frostburg.edu.
