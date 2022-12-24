As I’ve said in this space before, I spent the first 14 years of my life in a small town in northwestern Pennsylvania.
My father started out there as a welder for the railroad, but got a part-time job — which later became a full-time job — working for one of the unions as a regional representative. His office was in Cumberland, so he had to make the three-hour drive to work every week and live five days a week in a tiny apartment by himself for nearly two years.
The arrangement soon got old for my parents, and moving seemed like the reasonable solution. My brother was 10 at the time and my sister was only 8, but I was 13, so I was brought into my parents’ discussions about that momentous issue. Of course, my perspective was I wanted no part of leaving my hometown, my school, my friends, my relatives, my Boy Scout troop and did I mention my friends?
I went to Cumberland with my father for a couple of days over Christmas break in 1962 and stayed with him at his apartment. I remember being pretty bored on the short trip, but I did go to a movie at a theater on North Mechanic Street that was along a well-populated block of restaurants just a few doors down from Baltimore Street, right about where the parking garage now sits.
I think, in retrospect, it was probably a public relations tour designed to convince little Billy that living in a big town like Cumberland would be fun. In 1963 the population of our town was only about 11,000, compared to the bustling Queen City’s populace of about 32,000.
I wasn’t convinced that moving was such a hot idea, but to be fair to my father, I never remember him trying to sway me to his side, even though I’m sure that was paramount in his mind at the time.
After the Christmas trip, I remember my mother having a talk with me about the whole idea of moving. I think we even talked about me living with a relative while the rest of the family moved, but I’m not sure either of us liked that possibility.
Then Mom clinched the deal. She said my father hated being away from his family and that he sometimes got so homesick that he cried. That struck a nerve in me; the thought of my father crying about anything was disturbing to me, but the likelihood that I was playing a role in his sadness just devastated me.
I didn’t have to think about it much longer; I made my mind up that I was being selfish and that I would just have to do the grown-up thing and accept the moving plan. In retrospect, it was the right decision for our family, but it was still really tough for me to give in.
So here we are, moving day. We had packed everything up, but one issue was still unresolved: Smokey, the family dog. My mother had been adamant that Smokey should not make the trip south. I think she was concerned about him physically enduring the three-hour trip in a non-air-conditioned car.
Of course us kids’ argument was: “But we can’t leave Smokey here!” I think there was a half-hearted attempt to find someone to take him, but the moving van was here and Smokey’s fate was still undecided. I remember watching the movers pack that old truck tightly with all of our cherished belongings, when I had to take a bathroom break.
When I returned, the sky had parted and God had come down from the heavens and answered a young boy’s prayers. There, as the absolute last thing to be put in the van before the movers closed the big doors, was Smokey’s doghouse. I knew then that our pet had made the cut!
To this day I don’t know how Smokey went from being persona non grata to family hero, but I’m guessing my mother showed her true feelings and gave Smokey a reprieve. It didn’t matter to me; my best friend was moving to Maryland, too! Turned out to be a good day after all.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.