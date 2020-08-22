One of the most insightful books I have read in a while is James Nestor’s “Breath — The New Science of a Lost Art.” Riverhead Books, New York, 2020. A typical person breathes 25,000 times a day. But are we breathing the best way to promote our health?
Nestor is a science journalist whose stressful, fast-paced job caused him to contract him pneumonia. Nestor had suffered from a host of breathing problems for most of his life. Upon the advice of his doctor, he signed up for a local introductory course in breathing, authored in India. Nestor had also been researching free diving, where on one breath, divers could train their bodies to go underwater for as long as 12 minutes at a time, reaching several hundred feet under the water. These divers had trained their lungs to reach their capabilities — just by mastering the art of breathing.
These individuals were able to expand the size of their lungs by 30% or more. Nestor found volumes on breathing from China dating back hundreds, even thousands of years. Hindus prescribed elaborate practices to balance breathing to preserve health. The Buddhists used breathing not just to lengthen their lives but to reach higher states of consciousness. Nestor began to be convinced that no matter what we eat, exercise or even gender are as important as our breathing correctly.
Nestor and a Scandinavian breathing therapist underwent a 20-day long stay at the Stanford Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery Center; both were examined by a doctor specializing in nasal and sinus surgery using an endoscope and X-rays to deeply examine the sinuses. The doctor then plugged both men’s nostrils with silicon plugs and silicon tape over the plugs, forcing them to breathe only through their mouths.
Examination of early hominid skulls showed larger nostrils with extensive sinus cavities, broad mouths and straight teeth. Then Homo Sapiens appeared a few hundred thousand years ago. Chins recessed behind foreheads, sinuses shrank and some degree of crooked teeth. Why? The homo sapiens brain needed more space so the sinuses shrank. Humans began to cook with fire to allow us to eat more calorie-rich food. The larynx dropped deeper in the throat to allow vocal communication.
Back to Nestor with his plugged up nostrils. He was wired to allow monitoring snoring and sleep apnea (where one stops breathing for a number of seconds), then the body reacts to start breathing. Three times a day, the two men underwent a physical exam — blood pressure, electrocardiogram, temperature, heart rate variability, pulse, body temperature — all indicating increased stress. Late in the 10-day blocked nostril regimen, Nestor’s snoring rate increased 40 times as much as at the start. His oxygen level dropped to below 90%, meaning inadequate oxygen for body tissues.
Then once the nostrils were unplugged, for the first time, Nestor could smell. The nasal passages open and close in a period that can range from 30 minutes to four hours – first one nostril opens while the other closes and vice versa. Both nostrils are lined with erectile tissues. When you are inhaling primarily through the right nostril, your circulation speeds up, temperature rises, cortisol, blood pressure and heart rate increase.
Breathing through the right side of the nose activates the sympathetic nervous system. Breathing through the left nostrils connects with the parasympathetic nervous system, that lowers temperature and blood pressure, cools the body and reduces anxiety.
Alternative nostril breathing is where one only breathes in through one nostril, holds the breath for a number of seconds and then slowly exhales through the other nostril. Or you can switch nostrils, and repeat the process.
Sky sights in the week ahead
Dawn begins about 5:35 a.m., sunrise is 6:37 a.m., midday is 1:17 p.m., sunset is 7:58 p.m., dusk ends at 9 p.m. with 13 hours and 21 minutes of sunlight. The sun shines among the stars of Leo. The bright planet Jupiter and paler Saturn (to the left) shine low in the southern evening sky. The yellow planet Mars rises about 11 p.m. in the East. The brilliant planey Venus rises after 3 a.m. in the East. On Aug. 25, the evening moon appears half full, offering fine views of its craters and mountains along its lighted left edge.
Bob Doyle is a retired science teacher at Frostburg State University who is available to talk to adult and student groups about matters related to his columns. Contact him at rdoyle@frostbug.edu.
