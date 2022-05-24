I think the aviation bug bit me in 10th grade in high school. I had a study period that year in the library. Some guys took naps, girls tended to giggle quietly and of course some others actually studied. I read. And one of the periodicals I read was “Flying” magazine.
I think I was intrigued with flying because it was something I could own; a lot of guys read magazines about cars, and sports magazines were always big, as were fashion magazines for girls, but nobody read the aviation magazines. Except yours truly.
I joined the Civil Air Patrol in 10th grade, which taught me a whole bunch about planes, but still didn’t bring me any closer to an actual plane ride. Then, in the summer of 1965, I got to go to a CAP encampment at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia.
We slept overnight at Fort Meade before boarding a DC-3 at BWI for the flight to Virginia, and I had my first plane ride! The plane was a military one, a twin-engine prop, and we sat in bucket seats, which afforded us a superb view of … each other!
However, the best part of the flight was when each of us was allowed to unstrap our seat belts and walk forward to the cockpit, where we each got a guided tour of the pilot’s domain and a great view of the land below.
Langley is the home of Tactical Air Command so there were a lot of jets around, some of which we got to sit in. But the very best part of the whole week was getting a ride home, right into Cumberland airport, on a DC-6, which at the time was being used as one of two airplanes for the White House press corps.
By then I had decided that I wanted to make a career of flying. Of course I ran into a couple of roadblocks right away, called a job and money, neither of which I had at the time. But I still wanted to fly.
So somewhere in 1968, after getting a full-time job, I scraped up $99 for a package that would take me through to soloing in a Piper Colt (PA-22), which is a two-seater (side-by-side), high-wing aircraft. United Airlines here I come!
Learning to fly in a single-engine, propeller-driven airplane, is how most pilots start out. It usually takes about 12-16 hours of flight time for an instructor to give a student the go-ahead to take the plane up alone, and is the day every pilot in the world remembers all of their lives!
After solo comes more hours with an instructor, but also flying cross-country alone. During that period you also have to complete a ground school training course, conducted on the ground (makes sense, huh?).
I started my flying lessons with an excellent instructor; knowledgeable, but with a very laid-back attitude. But I think I gave the poor guy a few gray hairs one day. I was making an approach to runway 23, which is the primary runway, over the railroad and the jagged cliffs.
He asked me if I was OK with my configuration for landing. Turns out I was too low and headed straight for the cliffs!
I had 10 hours of instruction under my belt, was shooting “touch-and-go’s” (landings and take-offs), and dreaming of the next step along the aviation highway. Then tragedy struck. I broke my ankle and had to wear a cast for six weeks, which meant no feet for the foot pedals, which meant no flying.
When I came back after the injury, my Piper Colt had been sold. The manager offered to put me in a fast-track program in another plane, but it would have cost me another $125, which I definitely didn’t have. I theorized that I would get back to the flying lessons eventually … but I never did. I never flew again the rest of my life.
I still occasionally get the urge to be up soaring among the clouds. It was, and still is, the most exhilarating feeling in the world, and I think my love for it will never go away.
Bill Crawford is a LaVale freelance writer. His column appears in the Times-News on alternate weekends.
