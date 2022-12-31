When it comes to a new year, we tend to think of new beginnings. It is a time for a fresh start, so to speak, and the hope and anticipation of a bright future.
As I was thinking about the new year that is before us, I began to contemplate what might be ahead. What does the future hold? There is no doubt that as we venture into 2023, no one has the answer to that question. No one can say for sure what is up ahead as nothing in this world if definite or secure.
But regardless of what this year brings, one thing is for certain. We do have a bright future up ahead. Jesus himself promised this and it is more comforting than we could ever imagine.
This promise can be found in the New Testament Book of John 14:3 as he says, “When everything is ready, I will come and get you, so that you will always be with me where I am.”
What an amazing promise from the Lord himself. Right now, this very moment, he is preparing our future, preparing that special place for those who believe in him and one day he will return to bring us to himself and we will enjoy unending peace and joy.
We will no longer suffer or experience trouble, heartache or temptation. There will be no more tears or sorrow and we will serve him forever.
What better future could we hope for? Regardless of what we face in this life, greater joy is up ahead and we will have a new beginning.
I don’t know about you, but I tend to be focused on the here and now, what I see before me, and I forget that this life is only temporary. Whether we have many trials or abundant joy, nothing can compare to the future that Jesus is preparing for us right now.
So, just remember that whatever this year may bring, God has a glorious future for you, not only on this Earth but in your life to come.
And you can welcome the new year, knowing that one day you will be with Christ for eternity. Nothing could be better than that!
Candee Armbruster is a resident of Cresaptown and writes occasional faith-based columns for the Times-News.
