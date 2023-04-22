Candee Armbruster

Is God involved in everything that touches the lives of his children? Does he care when his people are hurting and suffering?
Perhaps these are some questions that you have wondered about from time to time. Maybe you’ve just lost a loved one or received news of a serious illness. Maybe you are experiencing the hurt and pain of a broken relationship or some kind of other devastating loss. No matter what the situation may be, when trials come, most of us wonder, “Is God in this?”
This is very often a natural response to the difficulties that we sometimes encounter, as we wonder how a loving God could allow heartache, and at times, tragedy to occur. But the important thing to remember is that God is not the cause of our difficulties, he is the solution.
He does not initiate or bring about evil, bad things. Rather, he is perfect and just in all things. And, since we live in a fallen world, sometimes, bad things happen to good people, but God is always aware of the pain and struggle. He knows when his children are hurting. He cares and is always present and ultimately in control of everything that touches our lives. He is always there to comfort and help us, all the while providing refuge, strength, security and peace that nothing can surpass.
The writer of the beginning of Psalm 16 knew this to be true, as it says in verse one that “God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.” This verse undoubtedly demonstrates God’s ability and willingness to protect and aid us in whatever situations we encounter. He is our refuge, our place or total security even in the midst of crushing circumstances. He is not merely a temporary “retreat.” Rather, he is our eternal refuge and can provide the strength we need in any situation we may find ourselves in.
When we feel lonely or fearful, God is the one who can bring comfort to our heart and peace to our mind. When we experience rejection from those closest to us or any kind of pain that debilitates every core of our being, God is the one who draws near to listen, always comforting us with his tender compassion. Therefore, he is indeed involved and aware of everything that touches our lives and is always available and present to pull us through.
There is no doubt that times of pain, suffering and darkness come to us all, but when these difficulties come, we can respond with an attitude of faith and trust in God’s never-ending presence. He promises to never leave or forsake us and has a good plan for everything that enters our lives. Even though he sometimes allows us to experience seasons of pain, he does so so that we will learn to trust his faithfulness, sufficiency and tender care for us.
So, whenever you go through any kind of pain or hurt, trust God. Give it to him. Hold onto the fact that he is involved. He cares and is your strength and help in any kind of trouble or difficulty. Allow him to do his work, as he has a good plan in mind. Even if you can’t see him working, know without a doubt that he is and that he is holding your hand and that everything will be OK.
He is your caring heavenly father who is bigger than any heartache and he will cover you with his protection and strength as you rest under the shelter of his wings of unconditional love!
