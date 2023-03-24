The bottom line with our weather forecast this month has been inconsistency. Light snow to highs well into the 70s describes March’s lion. The next month will bring more roller coaster rides in our weather pattern.
March was full of combating weather signals. We saw the impacts of a Stratospheric Warming Event in February that produced high latitude blocking, which resulted in early March light snow and chilly temperatures in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
The high latitude blocking occurred in conjunction with the Madden-Julian Oscillation reaching record territory. Conventional wisdom as a meteorologist would imply this would exaggerate the cold in the East, but there was one fly in the ointment — the Pacific North American Pattern and Atmospheric Rivers!
The western trough would just not give up and the active Pacific jet stream flooded the West with heavy rain and snow. The strong Pacific jet stream contributed to a negative Pacific North American Pattern, which helped to enhance the California Atmospheric River events that modified the cold air masses that pushed into our region. If we would not have seen the implications of the February Stratospheric Warming Event, we would have seen the growing season get underway thanks to a record warm March!
The remainder of March into April will be dominated by short-term teleconnection patterns. The overwhelming signal is the persistent negative Pacific North American Pattern that will lead to more rain and mountain snow in the West. This signal will compete against a negative North Atlantic, Arctic and East Pacific Oscillation, which all imply persistent cold weather for Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
We will see frequent cold frontal passages move through the region late this month into April. Modest temperature differences along these boundaries will foster occasional brief bursts of gusty winds. Snow is not finished with the region just yet, but at the same time, the western trough will keep away the threat for a monster late-season snowfall.
March will go out like a lion with a front that promises rain and a transition to colder temperatures. April will see occasional bursts of warm and cold weather with temperatures at times dipping below freezing. The growing season doesn’t traditionally begin until May and we don’t see an upside risk for the final hard frost of the season to occur in April. The general rule of thumb of waiting until after Mother’s Day to start your garden will hold true again this year.
The active storm track will allow rainfall to trend near average. For Cumberland, this translates to 3 to 4 inches for the month with about 4.5 inches in Garrett County and the Potomac Highlands. Garrett County will likely see 1 to 3 inches of snow during the month. The snow in the Alleghenies will be in the wake of cold fronts, with an upslope, perhaps occasional lake-effect connection. The snow will come in spurts rather than one large storm system with a heavy, wet snow accumulation. So, the snow will come, melt and then another front later in the month will bring in another skiff or inch that will melt in the strong April sunshine.
The good news is that despite the lack of snow this winter, drought development is not expected in April. Even the latest U.S. drought outlook shows enough rainfall to keep the ground from drying out considerably.
That being said, we do expect one or two red flag days where a combination of low fuel moisture, gusty winds and warm temperatures will bring a rapid increase in brush fire development. The time period from 1 to 5 p.m. during a red flag day traditionally has the lowest relative humidity and the best chance for brush fire development. Drought development is not necessary for a short-term increase in brush fire potential.
For agricultural interests, when will the final hard frost of the season occur? Will Mother Nature transition completely to an early summer pattern in May or will she throw a fit and bring a final snow in May? We will answer those questions when we join you at the end of April.
