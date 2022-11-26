November will go down as colder than average with a winter preview attached. As a fresh blast of rain and breezy weather moves across Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands on this final weekend of the month, many are wondering if Mother Nature will go full-throttle into winter for December.
We look to the warning signs in the weather pattern to see what December has in store. These warning signs are teleconnection patterns that lead us to follow the jet stream across the Northern Hemisphere and see if it will bend north of Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands and bring warm weather or slip south and bring winter cold and precipitation.
Two of these patterns point to a full-throttle nose dive into winter. The North Atlantic and East Pacific Oscillation will trend in a negative phase starting a few days into December through the first day of winter (Dec. 20). When working in conjunction with each other, these patterns in their negative phase unleash a cold pattern from Canada and lead to below-average temperatures. The West Pacific will likely transition out of a negative phase early in December, so this will likely cut off potential for a cross-polar flow that would chill temperatures to record levels.
One interesting pattern that will also dominate is a negative phase of the Pacific North American pattern. This will favor multiple storms crossing into the Northwest and northern California before pushing across the U.S. A conventional storm track with a negative Pacific North American pattern keeps systems west of the Appalachians and places the region on the warm, rainy side. However, given the upstream blocking over Greenland, the storm track will be forced south of Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands, leading to occasional rounds of snow.
Our forecast is for above-average snow, which means 5 to 7 inches in Cumberland, 11 to 16 inches in Frostburg and more than 2 feet in Garrett County. The earlier start to winter (compared to last year) will allow local ski resorts to thrive on the more sustainable cold pattern to build a stable base heading into January.
We also see a statistically more significant chance of a White Christmas this year compared to years’ past despite a warming trend expected in the last week of the month. So, this means a better than 50% chance in Cumberland and higher than 75% chance on the Allegheny Plateau.
The early winter season cold shots will increase the lake-effect snow chances in the Great Lakes. A north to northwest wind is the most favorable wind direction for Garrett County to cash in on several inches of snow. Incidentally, the reason for the recent historical snow amounts in southwest New York was a favorable and sustainable southwest wind over Lake Erie.
Drought covers 59% of the U.S. as of late-November, with the Plains and California suffering the brunt of the precipitation deficits. The West Coast relies on Pacific winter storms to replenish water loss during the summer and December will help deliver a small fraction of the moisture needed to keep drought from expanding.
The Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack wishes everyone a happy and healthy Thanksgiving weekend and Christmas! Feel free to reach out if you wish to purchase a 2023 Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack as they make great gifts and stocking stuffers for Christmas!
We’ll see you back here before we ring in the new year to discuss January weather trends across Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands.
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
