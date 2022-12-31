Now that Mother Nature delivered the coldest weather in more than three decades and brought a white Christmas, many of you are wondering if this onset of mild weather for New Year’s weekend is a trick or a long-term treat. Let’s examine the players on the field for January.
The enhanced Pacific jet has overwhelmed the U.S. with above-average temperatures to close out the year and thoughts of spring are probably on your mind now, right? Don’t be fooled by this early January thaw because changes are afoot.
The first half of January will bring a complete meltdown of all the snow in the region. Pacific systems will bring rain instead of snow. During the middle of January, a weakening of the stratospheric polar vortex from the top down will trigger a blocking pattern in the atmosphere that will be characteristic of the late December pattern. It’s unclear if a true cross-polar flow from Sibera will result in near record cold again, but temperatures will dip below average.
So, what about snow chances? The difference in the pattern we experienced in late December to what is forecasted for the second half of January is the western U.S. ridge. It never fully amplified in December, so storm system after storm system kept crashing onto the West Coast. This minimized the threat for a blockbuster snowstorm in Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands but increased the risk for ice storms (which we had).
The more amplified the western ridge, the more energy digs into the South and combines with cold air to form the Nor’easters that put down more than a foot of snow in our area.
Later in January, the developing blocking pattern will indeed bring about an amplified ridge. First, we’ll get the cold pattern to settle in for a week or so. Then, we expect the biggest snow of the winter season to occur between Jan. 20-25. Cumberland averages 8.2 inches of snow in January while Frostburg normally sees 18 inches and Garrett County about 2 feet.
There is a strong likelihood for snowfall amounts just from one storm to surpass the monthly average. However, that will probably be the only snowfall of the month.
The final stretch of January will see a return to a western U.S. trough that will bring the moisture train into the West and the East will see a considerable warming trend.
Just for reference, Cumberland averages a high temperature of 39 degrees and a morning low of 22 degrees in mid-January with lower 30s for highs and mid-teens for lows in Garrett County. So, highs will likely be in the 20s and lows in the single digits during the cold spell. The time frame for the coldest weather will be Jan. 16-26.
January’s final few days will be noticeably warmer than average. For Cumberland, the high temperature will exceed the average of 40 degrees and lows will be near to above freezing. Garrett County will see highs above 33 degrees and lows at least in the 20s, if not warmer.
No doubt this winter will prove to be a nightmare for motorists. The more extreme the freeze-thaw cycle becomes (with large fluctuating temperatures), the better chance for potholes to develop. These radical temperature changes since mid-December combined with the ice, snow and even rain that will be seen early in January will allow potholes to become a danger for motorists even before spring arrives. Keep a close eye out for these large gouges in the road because they always come on suddenly without advanced warning and can wreak havoc on your automobile.
When the final numbers are crunched, the West will have a colder, stormy January, the northern tier warmer than average and Western Maryland and the Potomac Highlands will come out just a notch above average. This being caused by the early January thaw likely being more above average than the mid-to-late month pattern being below average.
We’ll return later in January to talk through February and let you know if snow is finished for the season or if Mother Nature has more tricks up her sleeves. Stay warm and safe and have a great start to the new year!
Chad Merrill is a Cumberland native and meteorologist who serves as the Hagerstown Town and Country Almanack weather prognosticator and senior meteorologist at Earth Networks in Germantown. Merrill has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval.
